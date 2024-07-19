CommScope sells mobile networks business to Amphenol for $2.1 billion

The acquirer is US comms component specialist Amphenol, forking out a hefty $2.1 billion in cash for CommScope’s Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN) segment and its Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) business. Amphenol operates in a bunch of different sectors but this move clearly signals an intent to double down on mobile networks.

“We are excited by the prospect of adding CommScope’s mobile networks businesses and their approximately 4,000 talented employees to the Amphenol family,” said Amphenol CEO R. Adam Norwitt. “CommScope provides mobile networks solutions, with advanced technologies in the areas of base station antennas and related interconnect solutions, as well as distributed antenna systems.

“In particular, we are encouraged that the businesses we are acquiring make up the former Andrew Corporation portfolio of products, a company with a rich history of innovation and technology leadership in the wireless industry. We look forward to supporting customers who are developing next-generation wireless networks around the world with these advanced solutions as well as our own existing complementary products.”

"CommScope has a strong reputation for driving innovation and value for our customers,” said Chuck Treadway, CommScope CEO. “This transaction allows CommScope to increase focus and further strengthen its CommScope NEXT priorities with its remaining segments and business units. We believe CommScope’s OWN and DAS businesses are positioned to continue to perform well under Amphenol’s leadership.”

NEXT is how CommScope branded its business transformation strategy in 2021, at which time it also announced it was going to spin off its home networking business. More recently it acquired Casa’s cable business, which cements the impression of a strategic move in the fixed-line direction. This deal is expected to close in the first half of next year.