Australia is having a wobble over its impending 3G shutdown

In its interim report, the Senate's Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport References Committee warned that the full extent of the mobile phones impacted by the impending changes only became known around six months ago, which doesn't leave enough time to inform affected customers and get them upgraded.

Communications minister Michelle Rowland acknowledged in July that around 102,000 handsets could lose access to triple zero emergency calling if they're not replaced by the time Telstra and Optus switch off their 3G networks in September. That's down from 740,000 in March, but still a sizeable number.

The affected 4G handsets are likely to be older models or phones purchased overseas that aren't configured for emergency calling over VoLTE, so rely on 3G instead, she said.

The Committee further said that it is not convinced that 4G coverage in Australia equals or exceeds 3G coverage. It also warned that the number of affected non-mobile 3G devices – spanning health and safety monitors, security equipment, agricultural kit, and asset tracking – remains unknown.

In separate letters addressed to Telstra and Optus, the Committee commended their respective efforts to educate customers of their shutdown plans, but said more time is needed to get everything in order.

It urged Telstra and Optus to "voluntarily" extend the 3G network shutdown "to further account for these issues."

"The postponement should last until every reasonable effort has been made to contact affected consumers, to identify the number and type of devices likely to be impacted, and to assist consumers with the migration and upgrade of these devices," the letter continued. "It is particularly critical that such measures are taken for customers whose devices will no longer connect to triple zero services and those whose non-mobile devices will no longer operate following the shutdown," the letter reads.

Telstra first announced plans to switch off its 3G network back in 2019. It was meant to complete the switch-off at the end of this June, but pushed the deadline back to 31 August due to concerns that too many customers would be left without access to emergency services.

Optus announced the phased shutdown of its 3G network in April 2021, and switched from dual-band to single-band 3G a year later.

TPG completed its 3G shutdown in January.

So far, it would appear the Committee's request has fallen on deaf ears.

Local news outlet iTnews quoted Optus' VP of government and regulatory affairs Andrew Sheridan as saying his company has gone to "extensive efforts over many months" to limit any adverse affects of the shutdown, and will continue to reach out and support affected customers.

He also reiterated the benefits of repurposing 3G spectrum to provide higher-quality 4G services and broader 5G coverage.

A Telstra spokesman said in a separate report by The New Daily that the vast majority of its customers have "taken the necessary action to update their devices," and that the incumbent's 3G network accounts for 1% of its total mobile network traffic.

He said Telstra has a plan to support any customers after the closure date who don't get round to upgrading in time.

With Telstra and Optus seemingly unwilling to budge, it will be interesting to see if the Committee adopts a more assertive approach.