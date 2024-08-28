5G close to becoming the majority FWA technology

That proportion is up from 34% last year, suggesting 5G is set become the majority FWA CPR technology next year, especially as the GSA also found that 4G FWA CPE shipments fell 5% between 2022 and 2023. These numbers should be taken with a small pinch of salt, however, since in the equivalent report last year the GSA forecast 5G would account for 40% of the FWA CPE market last year, a number it has since significantly revised downward.

“This year’s Fixed Wireless Access CPE market survey proves beyond doubt that 5G FWA has hit the mainstream,” said John Yazlle, Vice-Chairman of the GSA 4G/5G FWA Forum. “Not only has the growth in vendor shipments swung firmly behind 5G-enabled CPE devices, but operators are turning to FWA as the key driver for monetising their 5G network investments.

“We see operators and vendors continue to work hand-in-hand on new innovations such as 5G standalone, Redcap, millimetre-wave and flexible self-install outdoor CPEs that will support the growth acceleration of 5G fixed wireless access services globally.”

The oval market continues to grow steadily, without ever quite exploding. Based on this survey, the GSA now reckons shipments of FWA CPE are expected to grow 23% to reach 37.5 million units this year. Furthermore, the geographic distribution is widening, with all global regions now well represented and India being especially 5G-centric. Millimetre wave remains very much a minority spectrum technology, accounting for under 10% of all 5G FWA CPE shipments.

“The purpose of the GSA 4G/5G FWA Forum is to bring together the FWA ecosystem and educate the industry about the FWA market as currently there is a lack of market definition and consensus on the volume of FWA device shipments and installed base,” said Julien Grivolas, Chairman of the GSA 4G/5G FWA Forum. “This unique survey plays an important role in providing facts and insights into the true state of the fixed wireless access market and how it is evolving and growing globally.”

It's hard to anticipate the market size ceiling for FWA. On one hand it’s a great alternative broadband technology for anywhere that lacks fixed-line infrastructure. One the other, wireless speeds and capacity will never come close to that offered by fibre, so it’s hard to see any demand for FWA anywhere that fibre is an option.