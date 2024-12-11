WBA report claims there is growing confidence in wifi and OpenRoaming

This represents an 18.9% increase on 2024, we’re told. Of the 81%, 25% were already rolling out the technology, 42% said they would deploy in 2025, with 27% planning for 2026. The WBA reckons this enthusiasm is “driven largely by the benefits such as automatic authenticated connections that seamlessly move between Wi-Fi and cellular networks (5G/LTE), enhanced security and the end user experience.”

More generally the report – which was based on a survey of 180 industry executives globally – says confidence to invest in wifi is accelerating, “due to its cost effectiveness and new standards delivering performance.” 60% stated they were more confident investing, while 19% said they were less confident. Another 19% said that their outlook had not changed from its previous position, we’re told.

When asked why they planned to invest in OpenRoaming or Passpoint compliant networks, the most popular answers were ‘to enable seamless access between wifi and 5G/LTE’ (44%), followed by ‘providing improved security on wifi’ (43%).

In terms of adoption rates of the latest standards, 37% said they had deployed Wi-Fi 6E, and 19% stating they had deployed Wi-Fi 7.

On the cellular side, 20% said they had deployed CBRS (Citizen Broadband Radio Service), with 5G scoring 37% by this same measure. 30% said they had already deployed private cellular (some of which could be counted in the other responses), 24% said they had deployed Distributed Antenna Systems, and 24% said they already have AI or Cognitive access networks.

“The WBA Industry Report 2025 gives all readers a clear view on the exciting juncture the world of Wi-Fi is at, and the momentum behind technologies such as, OpenRoaming, Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi HaLow,” Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance. “Confidence to invest in Wi-Fi is growing, and industry members want to realize the benefits they offer such as lowering costs, simplifying management and improving the end-user experience.

“OpenRoaming has been a key focus in 2024 for the WBA and played a pivotal role in the activities of the Alliance, in part due to the growing number of global deployments but also from the ways it’s addressing verticals such as Guest Wi-Fi, IoT, Private Cellular and more. I feel confident that this momentum will grow exponentially in the years ahead.”

Some other statistical titbits the survey also generated include: 90% said reported that 6Ghz spectrum was important to their businesses; Network security and privacy is the most important area of wifi for respondents (78%); transportation hubs are expected to be biggest area of traffic growth; and 46% plan to deploy city-wide public wifi in 2025/2026.

Earlier this year, the WBA carried out seven trials showcasing the capabilities of HaLow, a version of wifi that uses 900-MHz spectrum to provide long-range, low-power connectivity for IoT devices.