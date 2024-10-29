VMO2 and Jangala dish out 1000 free wifi boxes

A Get Box is a book size device which can be plugged in to provide an instant wifi network running on free O2 mobile data, which is provided by the� National Databank, founded by VMO2 and another charity, Good Things Foundation. The National Databank is described as ‘like a foodbank but provides free O2 data, texts and calls to those who need it.’

The devices can connect up to 20 people at time, and have been distributed by local authorities including Coventry City Council, and the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, as well as charities such as AbilityNet and Roundabout.

They are targeted at low-income families and people who would otherwise be disconnected get online such as the unemployed, the elderly, or those who are living in temporary accommodation and refuges, says the release. The firms are planning to give out 5,000 of them by April 2025.

“All aspects of our lives are increasingly heading online. Employment opportunities, public services and everyday tasks rely on the Internet more than ever,” said Richard Brown, Cabinet Member for Strategic Finance and Resources at Coventry City Council. “That’s why we are working so hard to reduce the digital divide in our city. Having such supportive, committed partners like Virgin Media O2 and Jangala has been essential to the continued success of that work. These Get Boxes are really fantastic pieces of kit and the feedback we’re getting from residents is excellent.”

Nicola Green, Chief Communications and Corporate Affairs Officer at Virgin Media O2 added: “Virgin Media O2 is proud to be leading the way in helping those in need to get online. Our partnership with Jangala is providing a lifeline to thousands of people who otherwise would be disconnected, giving them access to the online world so they can do everything from booking medical appointments to accessing digital skills training, or simply staying in touch with loved ones.”

The National Databank first appeared in 2021and launched with 7.5 million GB of O2 mobile data, and there have been various schemes to expand its scope since then.