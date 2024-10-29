Millicom flogs 7,000 towers to SBA for $975 million

LatAm-focused telco group Millicom has freed up a chunk of change by offloading thousands towers across its operating footprint.

Nick Wood

October 29, 2024

2 Min Read

It has struck a deal with towerco SBA Communications, which has agreed to fork over $975 million for 7,000 sites spread between Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, El Salvador and Nicaragua – five out of the nine markets in which Millicom operates.

The agreement comes with an unspecified earn-out clause contingent on meeting certain financial performance metrics.

As is common practice with these deals, Millicom and SBA have agreed a 15-year leaseback deal for these towers, plus a build-to-suit agreement that covers up to an additional 2,500 new sites.

For SBA, the agreement will bolster its position in Guatemala, Panama, El Salvador and Nicaragua, and adds a new market to its footprint in Honduras.

"We are happy to join Millicom in announcing this transaction, which significantly enhances the longstanding relationship enjoyed between our companies," said SBA chief executive Brendan Cavanagh. "As a result of this transaction and the strength of our existing portfolio, SBA Communications will be the leading tower company across all of Central America and we are excited to support Millicom as a leading mobile network operator in advancing their network goals and enhancing connectivity throughout the region."

In a separate announcement, SBA said it expects the acquired sites to generate $129 million of revenue and $89 million of cash flow during the first full year after the deal completes, which is expected to happen – subject to customary closing conditions – in mid-2025.

For Millicom meanwhile, the sale frees up funds that can be reinvested in its operations and potentially returned to investors.

"We are pleased to partner with SBA Communications in this landmark tower transaction, a key element of Millicom's strategy to unlock shareholder value. By monetising non-core assets, we are optimising our operational and capital efficiency, positioning the company for sustainable growth and long-term value creation," said Millicom CEO Marcelo Benitez.

"This agreement with SBA Communications strengthens our position as the leading mobile network operator in the region. We are committed to continue building and expanding our mobile coverage to empower communities, foster innovation and create new opportunities for economic development," he said.

Shoring up its financials could also help Millicom defend itself from Xavier Niel.

The French billionaire's investment vehicle Atlas Luxco made a takeover bid for Millicom worth around $4 billion this summer, a bid that was swiftly rejected by Millicom's board for being too low.

Niel upped his offer to $4.4 billion in August, but Millicom's board remained unmoved, insisting it was still too low, and that it could have downsides for employees.

It's all gone a bit quiet since then, which either means Atlas has walked away or is having a rethink over its offer price. Either way, Millicom lowering its costs and generating capital from a towers deal is only going to make it a harder target to acquire.

About the Author

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

Nick is a freelancer who has covered the global telecoms industry for more than 15 years. Areas of expertise include operator strategies; M&As; and emerging technologies, among others. As a freelancer, Nick has contributed news and features for many well-known industry publications. Before that, he wrote daily news and regular features as deputy editor of Total Telecom. He has a first-class honours degree in journalism from the University of Westminster.

See more from Nick Wood
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Telecoms Infrastructure
Ericsson is being groomed for a starring role in MasOrange's 5G future
Ericsson is being groomed for a starring role in MasOrange's 5G future

Oct 29, 2024

Fibre
US appetite for fibre writ large in AT&T's massive Corning order
US appetite for fibre writ large in AT&T's massive Corning order

Oct 29, 2024

Digital Ecosystem
Orange and Mastercard partner on digital payments in Africa
Orange and Mastercard partner on digital payments in Africa

Oct 29, 2024

Wifi
VMO2 and Jangala dish out 1000 free wifi boxes
VMO2 and Jangala dish out 1000 free wifi boxes

Oct 29, 2024

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023