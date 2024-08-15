DigitalBridge offers US$629 million for J Tower

DigitalBridge wants to take control of Japanese towers firm J Tower and is willing to pay as much as US$629 million for the privilege.

Mary Lennighan

August 15, 2024

3 Min Read

And that's good news for J Tower, which insists it need a flexible funding partner to help it through the 6G and space-based communications era.

The infrastructure investor has tabled a 3,600 yen-per-share offer for J Tower, which represents a hefty premium on its recent stock price; J Tower has been trading at around the JPY1,500 mark for the past few months, although this time last year it was sitting at above JPY6,000.

J Tower shared the terms of the offer in a lengthy Japanese language document, A bit of maths shows that if all shares are tendered, DigitalBridge is on the hook for a bill of around JPY92.6 billion (US$629 million).

That high-end offer serves as a real statement of intent, and is likely to land well with investors. Indeed, in that same document J Tower noted that certain major shareholders, including NTT – its second-largest investor with a 16.35% stake – have already agreed to the offer. Mobile operator NTT DoCoMo and J Tower chief executive Atsushi Tanaka – who will continue to lead the company should the takeover prove successful – will also tender their shares. All together the three claim more than 25.5% of J Tower.

And, in a separate English statement, J Tower noted that its board recommends that other shareholders accept the offer. The offer period will run from Thursday until 10 October.

The rationale for the deal as far as both parties are concerned is not wildly different from other towers investments we have seen in this industry in recent years: DigitalBridge is willing to plough in cash to fund ongoing business development, knowing that returns will not happen in the short term. J Tower needs the money and infrastructure investors with that type of long-term outlook are its best option.

J Tower, and its telecoms operator customers, have the same needs as similar companies elsewhere in the world when it comes to towers and mobile network expansion. But the characteristics of the Japanese market add an extra dimension.

"In the Japanese telecommunications industry, in addition to the deployment of new communication technologies for Beyond 5G and 6G, the burden on telecommunications carriers is expected to continue to increase due to the expansion of the coverage area required not only for disaster response and rural areas on land, but also for the sky, sea, and outer space," J Tower explained. "In addition, as the population continues to decline, a major issue is how to maintain and operate communication infrastructure in a stable manner with limited human resources."

As such, it highlights a growing need to improve the efficiency of indoor and outdoor network development, as well as maintenance and operations, through infrastructure sharing. And it needs a funding partner to help it meet those needs. Hence the DigitalBridge partnership.

"As a result, we will be able to respond flexibly to future additional funding needs and make up-front investments from a long-term perspective, thereby appropriately being able to seize growth opportunities in the infrastructure sharing market and further increase the speed of business growth," J Tower said.

It makes a persuasive case for the DigitalBridge deal. It seems likely that shareholders will agree, but it could be a couple of months before we know for sure.

About the Author

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Security
AI is making DDoS attacks ‘more powerful, subversive, and frequent’AI is making DDoS attacks ‘more powerful, subversive, and frequent’
Aug 15, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Fibre
Canada doubles down on mandated wholesale fibre accessCanada doubles down on mandated wholesale fibre access
Aug 15, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Operator Ecosystem
Three UK makes gains in H1, but laments continued lossesThree UK makes gains in H1, but laments continued losses
Aug 15, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Satellite
Bayobab takes aim at Africa's digital divide with help from Eutelsat OneWebBayobab takes aim at Africa's digital divide with help from Eutelsat OneWeb
Aug 15, 2024
3 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
13:00 EDT
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolutionHow Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Oct 25, 2023
2 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE