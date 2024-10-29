Ericsson is being groomed for a starring role in MasOrange's 5G future

Ericsson has been chosen to upgrade recently-merged MasOrange's 5G network with Open RAN technology.

Nick Wood

October 29, 2024

2 Min Read

Under the five-year deal, Ericsson will supply the Spanish telco with its massive MIMO radios, RAN compute solutions, and core infrastructure, all of which support the latest in open, programmable networking tech. The project also includes network optimisation and densification – adding more nodes and sites to generally improve performance, both in rural and high-traffic areas.

Ericsson and MasOrange claim this Open RAN-based network integration is the first of its kind in Europe, and will equip the operator with high-performing, energy efficient infrastructure.

"This collaboration with Ericsson represents a decisive moment not only for MasOrange, but also for [the] European telecommunications industry as a whole and for the Spanish market, as we lead the development of Open RAN and we lay the foundation for an open and programmable mobile infrastructure that will drive technological advances and sustainable growth," said MasOrange CEO Meinrad Spenger.

"With this agreement we look at the future where high-performance and differentiated networks will be key to digitalising enterprises and society," added Jenny Lindqvist, SVP and head of Europe and LatAm at Ericsson. "Our vision for the industry is based on open and programmable networks with capabilities that are exposed through network APIs and leveraged by an ecosystem of developers – driving rapid innovation and growth. We are very proud of being trusted by MasOrange to initiate this strategic execution in Europe for the development of the 5G innovation cycle."

Ericsson said the Open RAN upgrade/integration will run in parallel with the deployment of its 5G standalone (SA) equipment in MasOrange's rural network.

Here lies the crux of this agreement, because for MasOrange, this deal is not only about operating the latest and greatest network, or generating €490 million of annual merger synergies, it's also about scaling down its reliance on two of Ericsson's rivals, namely Huawei and ZTE.

As sister publication Light Reading reported in July – citing a report from Expansion – the completion of the merger between Orange and MasMovil brought about a change of attitude towards Chinese network vendors.

Up to that point, Orange Spain had been comfortable using Huawei equipment alongside Ericsson's, and in 2019 it went a step further by adding ZTE into the mix. According to Expansion, ZTE and Huawei at their peak accounted for 4% and 54% respectively of MasOrange's RAN.

Following the merger though, rumours surfaced that MasOrange planned to cut Huawei's share to around 39%, and remove ZTE entirely by 2027.

Ericsson was touted as the likely beneficiary, with the Swedish kit maker being lined up as the replacement vendor, a move that would increase its share of MasOrange's RAN to 61%.

Furthermore, the rumour mill claimed that MasOrange is inclined to make Ericsson its sole vendor by 2028-29, if all goes well with the rip out and replace, and presumably also this newly-announced Open RAN upgrade.

Good news for Ericsson then, provided it can deliver.

About the Author

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

Nick is a freelancer who has covered the global telecoms industry for more than 15 years. Areas of expertise include operator strategies; M&As; and emerging technologies, among others. As a freelancer, Nick has contributed news and features for many well-known industry publications. Before that, he wrote daily news and regular features as deputy editor of Total Telecom. He has a first-class honours degree in journalism from the University of Westminster.

See more from Nick Wood
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Fibre
US appetite for fibre writ large in AT&T's massive Corning order
US appetite for fibre writ large in AT&T's massive Corning order

Oct 29, 2024

Towers
Millicom flogs 7,000 towers to SBA for $975 million
Millicom flogs 7,000 towers to SBA for $975 million

Oct 29, 2024

Digital Ecosystem
Orange and Mastercard partner on digital payments in Africa
Orange and Mastercard partner on digital payments in Africa

Oct 29, 2024

Wifi
VMO2 and Jangala dish out 1000 free wifi boxes
VMO2 and Jangala dish out 1000 free wifi boxes

Oct 29, 2024

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023