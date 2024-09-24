Comcast to virtualise core and deploy CDN in effort to improve streaming performance

Comcast has launched an ambitious plan to virtualise its core infrastructure and separately announced the deployment of a new content delivery network (CDN), as it grapples with surging sports streaming.

Nick Wood

September 24, 2024

3 Min Read

The core network project, called 'Janus', will see Comcast shift the management and control of its core routing, switching and transport network functions to its edge cloud platforms, migrating from proprietary hardware systems to virtualised, cloud-based ones that run on white-box hardware.

In so doing, Comcast hopes to improve the speed, reliability, and energy performance of its network, which is currently available in 63 million locations across the US.

Janus will also open the door to AI-enabled self-healing functions based on real-time telemetry and analytics, removing the potential of human error from core network operations.

Comcast is already busy laying the groundwork for Janus with a trial taking place at its network hub in Atlanta. It is using software from cloud networking specialist DriveNets, running on hardware developed by UfiSpace.

If all goes well, Comcast plans to embark on a wide-scale deployment in 2025.

"Data usage continues to skyrocket at unprecedented rates, primarily due to the rapid increase in streaming high-quality live sports," said Comcast's chief network officer Elad Nafshi. "Janus builds upon years of investment and innovation to maximise our network performance and will be a game-changer for our customers, our business, and the environment."

Janus builds on Comcast's virtualisation of its access network. It kicked off in 2019 with the deployment of its first remote PHY (rPHY) digital nodes, shifting the physical layer from the headend to the edge of the network. By last July it had deployed more than 100,000 of them across its network. In 2021, Comcast also began rolling out a virtualised cable modem termination system (vCMTS).

With the virtualisation of its access network well underway, virtualising the core is probably the logical next step.

Meanwhile, alongside Janus, Comcast has also announced plans to deploy Qwilt's open edge compute technology.

This will form the basis for what Comcast claims will be the most widely-distributed CDN in the US.

Comcast says CDNs have become foundational to supporting a fast, responsive user experience when it comes to demanding real-time applications like live streaming and gaming.

Indeed, in July Comcast launched a 4K TV service in time for the Paris Olympics, delivering ultra high definition (UHD) picture and immersive audio at the highest possible bitrate.

As these services gain traction, CDNs and edge compute infrastructure can alleviate some of the strain they place on Comcast's network.

Comcast will roll out Qwilt's Open Edge platform software, enabling content caching and delivery functions deep within its network.

"We're tapping into the incredible power of edge compute to build a leading content delivery network that provides incredible benefits to our customers and to the providers who distribute content across our network," said Nafshi.

Qwilt's Open Edge platform is built on Open Caching, a set of specifications developed by the Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA). Nearly 200 service providers and content companies use Qwilt's Open Edge – so Comcast is in good company.

"By leveraging Open Caching, Comcast utilises its strengths as a major network operator, actively shaping efficient content delivery and broadening avenues for new opportunities within this value chain," said Qwilt CEO Alon Maor. "This initiative enhances our expansive global edge network, a pivotal stride toward our aim of delivering top-notch digital experiences to every corner of the world, meeting the high expectations of consumers."

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

Nick is a freelancer who has covered the global telecoms industry for more than 15 years. Areas of expertise include operator strategies; M&As; and emerging technologies, among others. As a freelancer, Nick has contributed news and features for many well-known industry publications. Before that, he wrote daily news and regular features as deputy editor of Total Telecom. He has a first-class honours degree in journalism from the University of Westminster.

