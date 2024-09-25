Rakuten and LG launch movie offer in overcrowded European market

LG Electronics and Rakuten TV have launched a new on-demand movie service in four major European markets, joining a growing number of players competing for wallet share in this sector.

Mary Lennighan

September 25, 2024

4 Min Read

The pair, who have been working together for the past few years, have added LG Movies and TV to their portfolio, they announced on Wednesday. The app-based service is available on certain LG TV models in the UK, Germany, Spain and Italy, with more to follow later in the year.

In their announcement the pair made much of the fact that the app is "easily accessible through an LG TV without the need for a subscription," but users will of course have to pay for the films they want to watch. And they are already faced with an array of options to choose from when it comes to premium content consumption: the LG/Rakuten offer is just another one on the list.

Indeed, data published by digital payments company Bango a few months ago showed that in Europe customers are struggling to manage their various content subscriptions, which on average amount to 3.2 per person, most of which are streaming video on-demand (SVOD).

Similarly, media market specialist Ampere Analysis in May reported that "Internet users are becoming increasingly overwhelmed with the number of online video services they have access to." It surveyed customers in 30 global markets in the first quarter of this year and 45% of respondents agreed that they were indeed overwhelmed, up from 36% a year earlier. The increase was less marked in Western Europe and North America, it noted, but still a combined hike of 17%.

"Generally, the sentiment is felt most strongly among online respondents aged 25-44, who make up 50% of the cohort agreeing with the statement. A key factor driving the feeling among this demographic is the sheer number of SVoD services they have access to," wrote Ampere's Minal Modha. A quarter of that age bracket who agreed with the statement had five or more SVOD services in their household, as did 19% across all age ranges.

Aside from a general feeling of there being too much choice in the video streaming market, consumers also have the cost to think about. And the data varies on how much of a barrier that could prove to be.

Bango's numbers showed that 42% of European consumers surveyed had cancelled a subscription due to a recent price increase, while 60% said they could not afford all the subscriptions they would like.

But new numbers from Barb show that UK households with at least one subscription SVOD service topped the 20 million mark for the first time in the second quarter of this year, while the number of homes with two or more exceeded 14 million – that's 48% – also for the first time. It's worth noting though that use of the ad-backed tiers on Netflix and Disney+ also grew; more on that here.

There are a lot of variables here, but essentially LG and Rakuten will have their work cut out persuading customers to part with their cash, not because of the popularity of their offering, but because of the sheer number of services competing for the pounds...or euros.

Nonetheless, they are bigging up their use of webOS Pay to allow customers to shell out for content as painlessly as possible. And they are shouting about the high-profile movies they have on offer, including Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, The Fall Guy, and Dune: Part Two. As it stands, LG Movies & TV is available on some 2022 television models, with all LG TVs from that and subsequent years due to be added before the end of the year.

"By strategically investing over KRW1 trillion (US$740 million) by 2027, we aim to significantly enhance webOS and broaden its range of offerings," said Chris Jo, senior vice president of platform business at LG Home Entertainment Company.

"LG will continue to collaborate with more than 4,000 global content partners to provide a varied and user-centric home entertainment experience for customers around the world," he said.

"We are excited to expand our strategic partnership with LG," added Sidharth Jayant, Chief Product Officer at Rakuten TV. "This collaboration underscores Rakuten TV's commitment to being at the forefront of premium entertainment, bringing the best of global cinema into the homes of our European viewers."

Clearly they believe there is a market open to them. It just happens to be a very crowded one.

About the Author

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Public Cloud
Google files antitrust complaint with EU over Microsoft’s cloud businessGoogle files antitrust complaint with EU over Microsoft’s cloud business
Sep 25, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Fibre
Ethio Telecom heralds copper switch-off...eventuallyEthio Telecom heralds copper switch-off...eventually
Sep 25, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G & 6G
UK 5G availability declines for most operatorsUK 5G availability declines for most operators
Sep 25, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Spectrum
2023 clocked the largest mobile traffic growth of any year to date2023 clocked the largest mobile traffic growth of any year to date
Sep 25, 2024
3 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the FutureTransforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Oct 3, 2024
10:00 EDT
thumbnail
AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center NetworksBuilding Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Sep 25, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE