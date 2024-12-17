Multi-tasking and secret streaming increase network load – BT

UK consumers are increasingly streaming on more than one device at once or watching a live event online while they should be doing something else, according to new research from BT.

Mary Lennighan

December 17, 2024

3 Min Read

And it doesn't take a genius to work out that such behaviour will have a knock-on effect on telecoms operators' networks.

The UK incumbent this week published the results of a new, set-to-be annual survey into the nation's interactions with major cultural events, both online and in person.

"This year has seen the British public connect, stream, and split-screen their way through some truly iconic moments – from the final of Euro 2024 to Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour," said Howard Watson, Chief Security and Networks Officer at BT Group, in a statement accompanying the data.

"But with more people using more connected devices than ever before, there is a growing desire – among all generations – to be part of the biggest cultural moments as they happen, and this is reshaping how we all use connectivity," he said.

The telco highlights the phenomenon of split-screening in particular. That's where an end user is splitting his or her attention between multiple screens or devices at the same time. The study shows that 35% of the UK now regularly do this, rising to 58% among Gen Z who, in BT's words, "have been credited with giving rise to the split-screening habit."

A word here for my octogenarian father though, who more than once in the late '80s balanced two CRT televisions – one a black and white portable – on a small table in order to watch two football matches at the same time. He probably wasn't the only one. Gen Z just have more options at their fingertips!

Indeed, the biggest reasons given for using a secondary screen during major events were scrolling social media (47%), messaging friends and family (39%), online shopping (33%), and playing video games (30%). Those activities are not remotely the same as having to decide whether to have the sound on for John Motson or Brian Moore.

As well as the split-screeners, BT also gave a shout out to the secret streamers, or those who watch a live event on a device during a wedding, funeral or christening, say. One in 16 of us admit to having done it, while 46% of multi-tasking men have been caught watching such an event covertly.

Live sport is likely the main culprit here. BT's survey, which was carried out by EE and Sapio Research in November among a representative sample of 2,000 adults, showed that 56% believe live sport is top of the pile, or most important for the nation's psyche, as BT put it. That’s just ahead of the 55% who picked the general election and well ahead of live music (29%), film and TV releases (15%) and gaming launches (11%).

While people are increasingly secretly watching live content where they arguably shouldn't be, they are also not-so-secretly sharing content from live events. 27% of Millennials livestream their attendance at major events to share the experience with others, while 35% of Gen Z attendees video call friends and family from an event venue, the survey shows.

While all of the above is quirkily interesting, particularly coming from an operator that has just pulled out of the live sports market, the telco angle is clearly about the network.

BT didn't dwell on it, but it did share a forecast of 15%-28% traffic growth over the next five years, "as venues, event organisers and consumers take advantage of improved connectivity provided by 5G standalone to deliver cutting-edge live experiences."

It's vital for telcos to understand the changing ways in which their customers are using their networks, in order that they can ensure those networks are fit for purpose.

About the Author

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

