FCC decides unlicensed very low power devices can coexist with mobile in the 6 GHz band

The 6 GHz band actually starts at 5.925 GHz and goes all the way to 7.125 GHz. Most of it was already available for use by very low power unlicensed devices, which typically transmit at high data rates but over short distances, such as VR headsets. In its latest announcement, the FCC said it has now filled in the gaps (specifically 6.425-6.525 GHz and 6.875-7.125 GHz) to allow these devices unfettered beaming across a massive swathe of spectrum.

Having set the scene by talking up the economic importance of wifi, FCC Chair Rosenworcel had the following to say about this latest move. "This 1,200 megahertz means unlicensed bandwidth with a mix of high capacity and low latency that is absolutely prime for immersive, real-time applications. These are the airwaves where we can develop wearable technologies and expand access to augmented and virtual reality in ways that will provide new opportunities in education, healthcare, and entertainment.”

All the other commissioners approved of the move, their usual partisanship perhaps tempered by the imminent changing of the political guard, and one even managed a quote of their own. "As I said when we adopted our 2020 order, the 6 GHz band holds the unique potential to serve as ‘a lynchpin for a more innovative, and more inclusive, wireless future’,” said Commissioner Starks. “By extending very low power (VLP) device operations to the U-NII- 6 and 8 bands, we’re providing the spectrum the IoT ecosystem needs to thrive and safeguarding the United States’ position as the leader in unlicensed communications.”

The CCIA trade body is happy about it too. “We applaud the FCC for delivering on a broadly shared goal of maximizing the use of broadband-ready wireless spectrum,” said tephanie Joyce, Chief of Staff at the CCIA. “Under Chair Rosenworcel’s leadership, the FCC has made significant strides in authorizing more uses of spectrum as the digital services industry keeps innovating to enhance the user experience.”

There has long been a dispute between the licensed and unlicensed worlds about who gets to use the 6 GHz band. A year ago around two thirds of it was allocated for licensed use, so this move depends on ensuring these VLP devices don’t in any way interfere with that. The technology seems to be a very short range version of wifi, which is presumably required when Bluetooth (which operates in the 2.4 GHz band) can’t handle the data rates required. All in all, this seems like good use of the spectrum.