Verizon warns of escalating risks in mobile and IoT security

Verizon Business’ 2024 Mobile Security Index says that employees are using more mobile and IoT devices which is leading to increased cyber risks.

Andrew Wooden

August 6, 2024

3 Min Read

The annual report surveyed 600 people responsible for security strategy, and this time round as well as employee-level mobile usage, the report looked at the use of IoT devices and sensors and the security concerns that come with them as remote work continues to be a trend.

It found that 80% of respondents consider mobile devices critical to their operations, while 95% are actively using IoT devices. In critical infrastructure sectors, where 96% of respondents reported using IoT devices, 53% stated that they have experienced ‘severe security incidents that led to data loss or system downtime.’

To this point, the release drafted in Phil Hochmuth Research VP, of enterprise mobility at IDC to say: “These findings highlight the continued friction that employers face as more and more work is done on personal mobile devices. This is why we are seeing more and more employers move from a pure bring-your-own-device model to employer-provided devices where CIOs can have greater governance to protect critical infrastructure from cyber attacks."

84% of respondents increased their mobile device security spending over the past year, and 89% of critical infrastructure respondents are planning further increases, says the report.

It also says AI is expected to exacerbate mobile threats landscape, but also that respondents think it ‘presents opportunities for defence’. 77% of respondents anticipate that AI assisted attacks, such as deepfakes and SMS phishing, are likely to succeed, while 88% of critical infrastructure respondents acknowledged the ‘growing importance of AI-assisted cybersecurity solutions.’

Meanwhile, with companies deploying more and more IoT devices their ‘digital landscapes’ are evolving, we’re told, ‘creating a need for cybersecurity strategies to evolve in kind.’

TJ Fox, SVP of Industrial IoT and Automotive, Verizon Business added: “The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is giving rise to a massive expansion in mobile device technology that goes well beyond phones, tablets and laptops. Enterprise networks now include all sorts of sensors and purpose-built devices that monitor, measure, manage and control commercial tasks and data flow.

“That IIoT growth brings with it a proportionate need for more knowledge, awareness and IT solutions to ensure the security of those increasingly sophisticated networks. The growing importance that IoT plays in our customer’s technology ecosystem underscores why it should be a component in any sound cybersecurity program.”

You don’t see much in the way of good news coming out of the various cybersecurity reports that analysts and other firms put out periodically, and many are now pointing to fresh dangers cropping up thanks to advances in AI. Making use of the latest technology for either attack or defence frames the continual arms race between security software firms and cyber criminals, and AI and quantum computing will no doubt be increasingly employed by both in future.    

In terms of IoT related security threats, earlier this year the UK government introduced new regulations mandating that internet-connected smart devices meet ‘minimum-security standards.’

According to the new laws, manufacturers of internet enabled gadgets such as smartphones, games consoles and other connected products will be banned from coming with weak and easily guessable default passwords like ‘admin’ or ‘12345’ in an effort to preventing instances like the Mirai attack in 2016 which saw 300,000 smart products compromised and used to attack major internet platforms and services.

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Security
Verizon warns of escalating risks in mobile and IoT securityVerizon warns of escalating risks in mobile and IoT security
Aug 6, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Mobile Devices
Tablet market rebounds strongly in Q2Tablet market rebounds strongly in Q2
Aug 6, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
AI
Lumen's $5 billion AI boost to trigger fibre spendingLumen's $5 billion AI boost to trigger fibre spending
Aug 6, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Regulation
Three becomes latest to drop inflation-linked mid-contract price risesThree becomes latest to drop inflation-linked mid-contract price rises
Aug 6, 2024
3 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
13:00 EDT
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolutionHow Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Oct 25, 2023
2 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE