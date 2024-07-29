UK telcos step up their anti-scam measures

With some encouragement from regulator Ofcom, UK operators have agreed to take a tougher line on scammers.

Nick Wood

July 29, 2024

3 Min Read

Until now, phone companies have been required to block callers from abroad that falsely use a UK number as the 'network number', which identifies to the receiving network where the call originates from.

From now on, phone companies have agreed to also block calls that falsely display what's known as the 'presentation number', which identifies to the recipient who is calling. It is hoped that this will reduce the efficacy of foreign scammers that pose as UK banks, payment providers and the like in an effort to convince victims to share sensitive information.

This is more challenging though, because there are some legitimate reasons why someone might receive a call from abroad that purports to be from a UK company. The obvious example is when companies outsource their customer service to an overseas call centre. They still want their customers to know that the call is from a UK company, so they will often use their company name as the caller ID even when the call originates from abroad.

Under Ofcom's newly-strengthened guidance, operators can only connect overseas calls with a UK presentation number if they meet 'legitimate use' criteria. It doesn't specify exactly how that works in practice – perhaps it will involve whitelisting trusted foreign network numbers or something.

The guidelines currently apply to UK landlines, but there are plans underway to extend them to mobile numbers too.

To accompany the new rules, Ofcom published research revealing that 48% of UK landline users have received a suspicious call in the last three months, down from 56% in 2021. For mobile users also reported a decline – from 45% to 39%. Over the same period, incidences of suspicious text messages fell to 56% from 74%.

"Criminals who defraud people by exploiting phone networks cause huge distress and financial harm to their victims. While there's encouraging signs that scam calls and texts are declining, they remain widespread and we're keeping our foot to the throttle to find new and innovative ways to tackle the problem," said Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom's group director for networks and communications.

Indeed, Ofcom has also launched a call for inputs to help it get to grips with mobile messaging scams.

Meanwhile, in timely fashion, EE – which recently launched a service to protect customers, called Scam Guard – has just published research of its own that found two thirds of UK adults have received a dodgy call or text this year.

Its survey also found that 51% of Brits feel anxious when they receive a call from a number they don't recognise. In addition, one in three people have been scammed or know someone who has, and 41% said the scam was tailored to them.

Scam Guard is powered by Hiya, a network-level monitoring specialist that partnered with EE's parent BT in early 2023. For £1 per month, its so-called 'adaptive AI system' will analyse a call in real time to detect and notify the customer of anything suspicious. It also sends alerts if personal information including bank cards and login credentials appear on the dark Web.

To bring further attention to Scam Guard, EE has teamed up with actress and TV presenter Denise Welch, who recently revealed she lost thousands of pounds when she fell victim a few years ago to phone fraudsters posing as her bank.

"I can't believe how easy it was to be scammed, and by something that seemed so believable, particularly as the caller ID on my phone confirmed it was a call from my bank," she said. "It was such an awful feeling; my privacy was completely infringed, and I truly felt there was a target on my back."

Scammers are a tenacious bunch, so vigilance is still the first and probably best line of defence. Nonetheless, a helping hand from regulators and operators is always welcome.

About the Author(s)

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

Nick is a freelancer who has covered the global telecoms industry for more than 15 years. Areas of expertise include operator strategies; M&As; and emerging technologies, among others. As a freelancer, Nick has contributed news and features for many well-known industry publications. Before that, he wrote daily news and regular features as deputy editor of Total Telecom. He has a first-class honours degree in journalism from the University of Westminster.

See more from Nick Wood
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Security
UK telcos step up their anti-scam measuresUK telcos step up their anti-scam measures
Jul 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
OSS/BSS/CX
Nokia recruits two more firms to its Fixed Networks Connected Partner programNokia recruits two more firms to its Fixed Networks Connected Partner program
Jul 29, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Fibre
UK full fibre coverage jumps to 68% as market shift loomsUK full fibre coverage jumps to 68% as market shift looms
Jul 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Satellite
AST SpaceMobile targets September satellite launchAST SpaceMobile targets September satellite launch
Jul 29, 2024
3 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing ChallengesThe Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
May 29, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolutionHow Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Oct 25, 2023
2 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE