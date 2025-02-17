Telefónica tests quantum defences between two hospitalsTelefónica tests quantum defences between two hospitals

Spanish operator group Telefónica has set up a secure comms link between two hospitals in Madrid, encrypting it using a quantum key distribution (QKD) system.

February 17, 2025

The operator, working with hospital group Vithas and technology providers LuxQuanta and QoolNet, plugged the two hospitals together with a quantum fibre optic link, which it says demonstrates the viability of “Quantum-Safe securitisation” of communications, and that it will be possible in the future to guarantee the immunity of sensitive healthcare data from possible attacks from quantum computers.

The firms set up dedicated fibre links connecting the two hospitals and implemented a quantum key distribution (QKD) system, which unlike other alternative methods based on complex mathematical algorithms, the release says is based on “inviolable principles of quantum physics,” no less.

Telefónica uses two of its exchanges in Madrid to deploy the quantum link that connects the Vithas Madrid Arturo Soria University Hospital with the Vithas Madrid La Milagrosa University Hospital. In the exchanges and the hospitals, LuxQuanta NOVA LQ QKD equipment was installed, as well as Quantum-Safe equipment developed by QoolNet.

Once the secure channel was established, it was used for hospital use cases such as sending medical information, teleconsultation, and telemonitoring of patients.

TelefonicaVithasFoto.jpeg

“Together with Vithas and the other partners, we have successfully tested quantum key distribution in such a critical environment as healthcare, relying on our fibre network to establish a secure communications channel for sensitive data and anticipating with new technological solutions to future threats that the technology itself may generate,” said Leonor Ostos, Innovation Manager at Telefónica España.

Ángel Ayuso, managing director of Fundación Vithas and corporate scientific director, added: “At Vithas Hospitals we are very aware of the sensitivity of the patients information we handle, and we make every effort to ensure its confidentiality. Participating in this project in collaboration with Telefónica, LuxQuanta, QoolNet-UPM, Fortinet and Prhoinsa, for the testing of quantum key distribution technologies, has undoubtedly been a step in the right direction to ensure that patient information remains secure and unaltered, today and in the future”.

We interviewed Vanesa Diaz, CEO at LuxQuanta back in 2023, who explained that QKD systems are designed to be integrated into existing network infrastructure and bolt on a ‘quantum-safe’ layer of security on top of mathematical cryptographic techniques. The fear is that cryptographic techniques used today are not future-proof, because they will be easily hackable by quantum computers once they reach a specific capacity.

You can read the full interview here.

