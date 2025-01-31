The deal will see the companies combine IBM's quantum-safe technology with Telefónica Tech's managed and professional cybersecurity services, with the aim to create quantum-flavoured security solutions for companies and public administrations. The intent is to develop solutions to secure against future quantum computers powerful enough to break current cryptography.

These will be specifically designed to help protect organisations' critical data from the risk of being decrypted by quantum computers by implementing new quantum-safe cryptography standards defined by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), we’re told, and IBM has co-developed two of the three algorithms that have been published as post-quantum cryptography standards.

Integrating IBM's quantum-safe technologies into Telefónica Tech's portfolio of services is supposed to give the latter’s operations professionals the ability to help organisations identify and address cryptography vulnerabilities in their infrastructures. It will also assist organisations in their transition to new cryptographic standards, protocols or algorithms, and in the transition to new quantum-safe encryption technologies.

They are also thinking of setting up a joint use case office focused on communications encryption, adaptation to new secure algorithms and the protection of critical environments.

“Quantum computing offers incredible opportunities, but it could also pose a significant challenge in terms of cybersecurity,” said Raquel Ruiz Lozano, Global Head of Strategic Partnerships for Telefónica Tech. “This collaboration agreement with IBM allows us to continue to help address the potential risks of the post-quantum world, thanks to its IBM’s quantum safe technology, and to offer our clients solutions to help protect their critical data and face this transformation with security and confidence.”

Adolfo Hernández Pulido, Technology Managing Director for Telefónica at IBM, added: “It is critical for organisations to begin evaluating their cryptography and planning a transition to quantum-safe standards. At IBM, we are proud not only to have had a hand in the development of new post-quantum cryptography algorithms, but also to be leading the way with new quantum-safe technologies and services. We are thrilled to sign this collaboration agreement with Telefónica Tech focused on quantum-safe technology.”

In other quantum news, earlier this month Dutch communications security tech company Q*Bird announced it had developed some tech that allows multiple users to set up a quantum link simultaneously. The Falqon MQS4000 Quantum Switch enables a multi-user, multipoint-to-multipoint Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) network, which the firm describes as significant step forward in quantum networking – the point of it being that it allows for scaling a QKD network without significantly ramping up hardware requirements.