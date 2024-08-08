Singtel claims Southeast Asia’s first nationwide quantum-safe network

Singtel has launched what it calls Southeast Asia’s first National Quantum-Safe Network Plus (NQSN+), and a programme for enterprises to trial the technology.

Andrew Wooden

August 8, 2024

Singtel was appointed by the Infocomm Media Development Authority in 2023 to develop Singapore’s first NQSN+ in order to ‘fortify Singapore’s resilience against quantum threats in the next decade.’

The network, as the name implies, employs modern quantum security solutions to protect enterprises against quantum threats, and supports a range of network and security devices for enterprises in Singapore keen to secure their communications in line with what is touted as the next milestone in computing power.

It also extends quantum-safe security to ‘new use cases and applications’ such as identity, mobility and authentication services, says Singtel.

Singtel is launching a three-phase pilot programme for the network that includes exploration workshops to build awareness and use cases, integration testbeds to validate interoperability and live trials to gain insights into network behaviour, assess operational aspects, and experience comprehensive end-to-end managed services, we’re told.

“Singtel has always played a central role in our nation’s security,” said Mr Ng Tian Chong, Chief Executive Officer, Singtel Singapore. “Though quantum computing may be in its nascent stages, it’s fast gaining velocity across critical information sectors, especially banking, healthcare and government services, and we want to ensure Singapore is ready for it.

“That’s why we specially-curated this programme to equip enterprises with the relevant skills and knowledge so they can take the necessary steps to future-proof their critical networks against potential quantum threats. We encourage all enterprises who are keen to bolster their digital resilience to reach out to us so they can be prepared for the quantum age.”

There are a number of these quantum-safe network projects popping up around the world. Yesterday, TIM’s subsea cable business Sparkle announced that it had completed a quantum-safe Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Proof of Concept, with a commercial launch planned by the end of the year. Earlier this year, the firm announced it had successfully completed the first test of an international VPN protected with quantum encryption.

In July Telefonica teamed up with Fortinet, Quantum Xchange and Iberian technology integrator Warpcom to develop a new quantum security proof of concept, which is ‘ready to be tested in a production environment by organizations anywhere in the world.’

Late last year Nokia announced what it called a hybrid quantum-safe network trial alongside Greek research consortium HellasQCI which involved stress testing critical infrastructure owned by government, research and education, defence, law enforcement and the private sector, and in the same month SK Telecom and digital security firm Thales tested quantum-resistant cryptography based on a 5G standalone network.

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

