O2 plugs in AI tool to flag up scam calls

UK operator O2 has launched an AI powered scam call detection service which is supposed to flag up dodgy calls before they are picked up.

Andrew Wooden

November 28, 2024

Call Defence, as it’s called, uses adaptive AI to analyse call number behaviour in real-time and determine whether a call could be a scam or spam, and customers are then informed.

“O2 is the first and only UK mobile operator to provide this service to customers at no extra cost, with consumer and business customers already automatically benefitting,” boasts the operator. The new service is powered by voice security outfit Hiya, and is being rolled out to O2 customers on Pay Monthly custom plans, Pay Monthly SIM Only plans and O2 Business customers.

The release cites Hiya's State of the Call report which claims 16% of UK consumers fell victim to phone scams last year, losing an average of £798 each. It also says its own research shows 22% have been targeted by scammers at least weekly in the past year.

“Our AI-powered  scam and spam call detection tool is the latest layer of defence we’re rolling out to help protect our customers from fraudsters,” said Murray Mackenzie, Director of Fraud at Virgin Media O2. “We’re the first and only UK provider to give customers this innovative new tool for free, which will monitor call behaviour to provide customers greater clarity on who is calling and why, constantly adapting to help keep one step ahead of scammers.”

“Whether we’re blocking calls and texts from fraudsters or rolling out Caller ID for trusted businesses, we’re working hard to stop scammers in their tracks. But with fraudsters forever evolving their tactics, customers can help us stay one step ahead by reporting suspected scam calls and texts to 7726.”

Kush Parikh, President of Hiya added: “We’re excited to partner with O2 to bring innovative AI-powered scam protection to millions of customers across the UK via their Call Defence service. By leveraging Hiya’s Adaptive AI technology and offering it to its customers for free, O2 is setting a new standard in protecting people and businesses from fraudulent and nuisance calls. Together, we’re empowering consumers to take back control of their phones, helping them stay safe and informed while blocking bad actors in real time.”

Earlier this month, VMO2 called on the Government to appoint a dedicated minister for fraud, and set up a ‘single centralised, specialised and properly resourced national policing body’ responsible for investigating all instances of fraud. It also wants to see this body equipped with new officers ‘at least doubling the existing commitment in the Fraud Strategy (i.e. from 400 to 800)’.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

