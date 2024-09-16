Nokia builds Europe’s ‘biggest anti-DDoS solution’ for an IXP environment

Nokia has deployed Deepfield Defender across NL-ix’s network, which it says represents the biggest anti-DDoS solution for an internet exchange point (IXP) environment in Europe.

Andrew Wooden

September 16, 2024

3 Min Read

NL-ix specialises in ‘interconnection services’ for data centres, and the deployment of Nokia Deepfield Defender across its network is pitched as a move to better protect customers and operations by stopping DDoS attacks ‘in seconds.’

Deepfield Defender detects DDoS using AI-driven big data analytics and drives mitigation directly on the Nokia FP5-based routers, we’re told, which NL-ix is deploying across its entire network. The solution is supposed to detect all types of DDoS quickly and drive ‘agile, network-based mitigation on the existing Nokia routers, with minimal or no impact on customer traffic.’

It purports to ensure ‘advanced DDoS security’ in order to stay ahead of the latest generation of threats, which anyone involved in security will tell you is a constantly evolving space, as well as providing some scalable protection and ‘security-enhanced service offerings’ to enterprises, particularly those in ‘critical’ industry segments.

All in all, the pitch is that beefing up DDoS protection with Deepfield Defender results in ‘less or zero downtime’ for customers.

“Security is becoming a paramount concern for everyone, especially as we are seeing shorter, distributed, more sophisticated and impactful DDoS attacks ramping up in the recent months,” said Jeff Smith, Vice-President and General Manager of Nokia Deepfield.

“Our solution combines Deepfield Defender’s AI/ML-driven DDoS protection platform and Nokia’s sophisticated IP routers with our patented Secure Genome, a unique cloud-based data feed that tracks the security context of the internet and has visibility into over 5 billion IPv4 and IPv6 addresses. These capabilities will empower NL-ix to improve protection for their European enterprise customers, while lowering costs, removing human errors, and improving NL-ix’s overall scale of security and automation.”

Jan Hoogenboom, CEO at NL-ix added: “This is a big win as it’s not only the first security-enhanced service offering, but also the first anti-DDoS solution deployed by an IXP, demonstrating our place as a key innovator in Europe. Our DDoS protection will strive for zero downtime for enterprises, providing security across their entire area of operations.

“Our solution performs mitigation directly on Nokia routers instead of using a remote, dedicated scrubbing center, which maintains low latency and keeps transport costs down. As a result, we can act as a “one-stop-shop” for Europe-wide connectivity and security, where our customers don’t need to work with multiple parties or have complex arrangements to be protected by a third party.”

You’d be hard pressed to find any piece of comms related to security which doesn’t in some way, shape or form paint a picture of ramping threats, and the ways in which new technologies can mean new attack vectors for corporations, nations and individuals. And so the arms race between the security industry and hackers goes on.  

Last week BT held its Secure Tomorrow event at its Adastral Park research centre in Ipswich, and some of the discussions on stage as well as data that was released alongside the event concerned an acceleration in cybersecurity threats.

There was plenty of emphasis in the opening speech placed on ‘staying ahead of bad guys’ with regards to quantum computing and AI, and BT put out a release which said it logs 2000 signals of potential cyber-attacks a second, or 200 million per day, and pointed to a 1234% annual rise in new malicious internet protocol (IP) scanners recorded across its networks in the 12 months to July.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Fibre
New Ofcom rules mean no more 'fibre'New Ofcom rules mean no more 'fibre'
Sep 16, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Public Policy
Thierry Breton storms out of the European CommissionThierry Breton storms out of the European Commission
Sep 16, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Regulation
Mobile handset firms caught up in Indian ecommerce scandalMobile handset firms caught up in Indian ecommerce scandal
Sep 16, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Satellite
DirecTV and Dish might actually merge this timeDirecTV and Dish might actually merge this time
Sep 16, 2024
3 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the FutureTransforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Oct 3, 2024
10:00 EDT
thumbnail
AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center NetworksBuilding Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Sep 25, 2024
17:00 UTC
thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE