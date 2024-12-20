Nokia and Turkcell showcase quantum-safe IPsec network cryptography

Nokia and Turkcell have demonstrated some ‘quantum-safe protection’ for the latter’s mobile subscribers, which they are claiming as a world-first.

Andrew Wooden

December 20, 2024

1 Min Read

It uses the latest cryptographic standards, we’re told, and it’s being pitched as step towards securing mobile networks against future threats from quantum computing.

The integration of quantum-safe IPsec cryptography into Turkcell’s mobile transport network was conducted with Nokia’s IPsec Security Gateway, which is supposed to “secure critical data in the face of evolving quantum threats.”

For end users, this means “they can be assured that their data will remain protected not just in the present, but also as the landscape of technology evolves over time,” boasts the release.

“This test represents a significant milestone in the evolution of our network security,” said Prof Dr Vehbi Çağrı Güngör, Turkcell Chief Network Technologies Officer. “As part of our strategy to continually enhance the security of our mobile network, this collaboration with Nokia provides us with the confidence that our transport security can withstand the challenges of the quantum era. By demonstrating these quantum-safe cryptography capabilities today, we are preparing our network for the future.”

Rafael De Fermin, Senior Vice President of Network Infrastructure Europe, Nokia added: “Through our collaboration with Turkcell we’ve shown how our quantum-safe IPsec technology can protect mobile networks against the evolving security threat landscape. This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to safeguard the privacy and integrity of mobile technology. Our solutions provide a proactive defense-in-depth crypto-resilient approach against future network security challenges, ensuring that Turkcell’s network remains secure for years to come.”

Earlier this week, Eurofiber announced a partnership with Quantum Bridge and Juniper Networks to work on some quantum-safe comms tech. The partnership will see Eurofiber integrate post-quantum cryptography into its network infrastructure by combining Juniper Networks’ SRX firewalls with Quantum Bridge’s DSKE technology.

