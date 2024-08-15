AI is making DDoS attacks ‘more powerful, subversive, and frequent’

DDoS attacks surged 106% from H2 2023 to H1 2024 according to data from Zayo, which says the AI boom has made bot attacks easier to pull off.

Andrew Wooden

August 15, 2024

2 Min Read

As well as the 106% hike in attacks, the report from Zayo also found that an average DDoS attack now lasts 45 minutes, which is an 18% increase from the same time last year. This is costing organizations approximately $270,000 per attack at an average rate of $6,000 per minute, we’re told.

The introduction of AI to deploy and elevate DDoS attacks is allowing them ‘to evolve, growing more powerful, subversive, and frequent,’ says the report.

It adds that in the wake of the AI boom, bot-based attacks have made it even ‘easier to attack more often, in a more sustained manner, and with more requests per second.’ AI is also driving the increased pervasiveness of DDoS attacks across more industries, with Zayo noting that for the first time since it’s been putting together these reports, HR and staffing, legal and consulting, and transportation firms became victims of the top 10% of the largest DDoS attacks seen. 

Of particular bad news to our readers, the report says telecoms companies are still the most-targeted industry, soaking up 57% of all attacks. Other most frequently targeted industries include education (19%), manufacturing (5%), and cloud/SaaS (5%). 

In terms of the largest DDoS attacks, manufacturing has replaced retail as the worst hit, with companies in this sector experiencing a 308% increase in attack duration from 2023 to 2024, and a 200% increase in DDoS attack size.

Meanwhile government entities were hit with the longest duration attacks, with an average attack time of over six hours.

“As we predicted last year, DDoS attacks in the age of AI have become more persistent and frequent across all industries, and our latest report confirms this heightened level as the new norm,” said Max Clauson, SVP of Network Connectivity at Zayo. "What’s worse, if this trend continues, we expect attacks could increase another 24% by the end of the year. The only way to fight back is to add protection to your tech stack. When your business is protected, attackers have no other option but to move on to find an easier target.”

As well as AI, another game changing technology when it comes to the security landscape is quantum computing, and a number of telcos are launching ‘quantum-safe’ network projects to try and get ahead of the curve. Last week, Singel launched what it calls Southeast Asia’s first National Quantum-Safe Network Plus (NQSN+), and a programme for enterprises to trial the technology.

The network employs modern quantum security solutions to protect enterprises against quantum threats, and supports a range of network and security devices for enterprises in Singapore looking to secure their communications ahead of quantum computing fully spinning up as a sector, with all the potential security fears that comes with it.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Towers
DigitalBridge offers US$629 million for J TowerDigitalBridge offers US$629 million for J Tower
Aug 15, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Fibre
Canada doubles down on mandated wholesale fibre accessCanada doubles down on mandated wholesale fibre access
Aug 15, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Operator Ecosystem
Three UK makes gains in H1, but laments continued lossesThree UK makes gains in H1, but laments continued losses
Aug 15, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Satellite
Bayobab takes aim at Africa's digital divide with help from Eutelsat OneWebBayobab takes aim at Africa's digital divide with help from Eutelsat OneWeb
Aug 15, 2024
3 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
13:00 EDT
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolutionHow Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Oct 25, 2023
2 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE