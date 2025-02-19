The hub is set to open by Summer 2025 at Vodafone’s Innovation Centre in Málaga, supported by the Spanish Space Agency. Vodafone says it will be Europe’s first research hub dedicated to developing integrated low earth orbit (LEO) space-based and land mobile broadband services, which allow users to switch between satellite and 4G/5G networks using normal smartphones.

The project is supported by an initial grant from the Spanish Space Agency, and AST SpaceMobile and the University of Málaga (UMA) have signed on as Vodafone’s lead partners with other third-party technology companies and developers invited to join as well.

It will specifically focus on the design, testing and validation of new open source hardware, software and processing chips that can work interchangeably in both space and terrestrial networks. It will also house a space-to-land gateway to allow partners and other operators to test and validate their own services connected to AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird satellites, before launching anything commercially.

By enabling other operators and vendors to use the hub and tinker with their own services, Vodafone says it is, “encouraging collaboration across the industry that will drive innovation and deliver universal connectivity faster and more efficiently.” The plan in the end is that Vodafone will expand the hub to become a “fully managed network and service operations centre” for third-party companies across Europe.

“As society becomes more digital, the need to close coverage gaps increases,” said Alberto Ripepi, Vodafone Group Chief Network Officer. “Vodafone, together with AST SpaceMobile and the University of Málaga, will forge partnerships with like-minded organisations to build harmonious space and earth networks to meet Europe’s ambitious targets for ubiquitous digital connectivity.”

Chris Ivory, AST SpaceMobile Chief Commercial Officer, added: “We are excited to collaborate with Vodafone and the University of Málaga on this pioneering project. This partnership will drive forward our shared vision of providing space-based cellular broadband connectivity directly to everyday smartphones everywhere, leveraging our innovative satellite technology with the largest commercial communications arrays ever deployed in low Earth orbit.”

Last month Vodafone claimed it had made the world’s first space video call from an area of no coverage via a standard mobile phone and commercial satellites. Vodafone engineer Rowan Chesmer made the space-based video call from a remote mountainous location in Wales – where there has apparently never been mobile broadband before – and on the other end were Astronaut Tim Peake and Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone Group Chief Executive who were in Newbury, UK, for the unveiling of the operator’s new space-to-land gateway.

With further testing planned for the Spring, Vodafone said it was aiming to introduce the direct-to-smartphone broadband satellite service commercially in markets across Europe later this year and during 2026.