Vodafone claims world's first space video call using normal smartphone

Vodafone says it has made the world’s first space video call from an area of no coverage via a standard mobile phone and commercial satellites.

Andrew Wooden

January 29, 2025

Vodafone says its service, operating from low Earth orbit, is the only satellite service in the world today that offers mobile broadband directly to multiple 4G or 5G smartphones by working as an extension of its land-based networks.

Following further tests this Spring, the operator is aiming to introduce the direct-to-smartphone broadband satellite service commercially in markets across Europe later this year and during 2026.

The technology is differentiated from satellite-based services in that it does not require a special dish, terminal or satellite phone to access mobile broadband connectivity, and customers can use everyday smartphones to switch between space and ground-based networks automatically, we’re told.

Astronaut Tim Peake (below right) joined Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone Group Chief Executive (below left) in Newbury, UK, for the unveiling of its new space-to-land gateway which receives and channels all the signals sent from a user’s smartphone via the BlueBird satellites of Vodafone’s partner, AST SpaceMobile.

Sat_call_with_Tim_Peake-1119-3_1.jpg

Vodafone engineer Rowan Chesmer made the space-based video call to them from a remote mountainous location in Wales – where there has apparently never been mobile broadband before.

“Vodafone’s job is to get everyone connected, no matter where they are,” said Della Valle. “Our advanced European 5G network will now be complemented with cutting-edge satellite technology. We are bringing customers the best network and connecting people who have never had access to mobile communications before. This will help to close the digital divide, supporting people from all corners of Europe to keep in touch with family and friends, or work, as well as ensuring reliable rural connectivity in an emergency.”

Tim Peake, who became the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station and conduct a spacewalk in 2015 said: “Having spent six months on the International Space Station, I can fully appreciate the value in being able to communicate with family and friends from remote and isolated locations. I am delighted to join Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile in this significant breakthrough.”

AST_Spacemoble_-_Satellite_2.jpg

Vodafone is linked up to five AST SpaceMobile satellites, called Bluebird 1 – 5, to test mobile broadband connectivity directly to existing smartphones at peak data transmission speeds of up to 120 Mbps, we’re told.

There’s more from Della Valle and Peake in a video here:

Andrew Wooden

