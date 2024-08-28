Verizon eventually gets into the D2D game after teaming up with Skylo

US operator Verizon will be offering its own version of direct-to-device messaging via satellite IoT comms provider Skylo.

Scott Bicheno

August 28, 2024

2 Min Read
source: verizon

Various other operators and device-makers have previously announced similar offerings, all designed to allow emergency messaging services when outside regular cellular coverage. Not all phones have the requisite chip but those that do, and are owned by Verizon subscribers, will get access to this service from next month.

“Verizon has been driving innovation in the use of supplemental satellite capabilities for years using satellite connections for cell tower rapid deployments, emergency response and temporary solutions,” insisted Srini Kalapala, SVP of Technology and Product Development for Verizon.

“We are encouraged by the progress being made in satellite to device communications for consumers and are equally excited to be driving technical innovation trials in the space of satellite IoT solutions.”

IoT is what Skylo is best known for, with Telefónica Germany no less excited to offer its satellite IoT coverage almost a year ago. Verizon’s release explains that ‘Skylo utilizes dedicated, licensed mobile satellite spectrum for connectivity which avoids network interference with terrestrial signals and ensures ubiquitous coverage for customers in rural or rugged areas when low population density, technical challenges, and economic viability make building a cellular network infeasible.’

“Our work with Verizon strengthens our belief in network convergence between satellite and cellular and now this vision is a reality today for both consumers and enterprises,” said Parthsarathi Trivedi, Skylo CEO. “Satellite access isn’t just about reaching out when you’re in trouble; it’s connectivity for staying in touch with your loved ones wherever they are.”

Or, indeed, anyone else, even grudging acquaintances. Verizon’s release manages to cram yet more hyperbole about how it’s the ‘leader’ in this sort of thing and is also pretty hot on NB-IoT and RedCap. It concludes by reiterating how handy satellites are for covering large areas and how it has even done trials to make sure this technology works.

About the Author

Scott Bicheno

Scott Bicheno

As the Editorial Director of Telecoms.com, Scott oversees all editorial activity on the site and also manages the Telecoms.com Intelligence arm, which focuses on analysis and bespoke content.
Scott has been covering the mobile phone and broader technology industries for over ten years. Prior to Telecoms.com Scott was the primary smartphone specialist at industry analyst Strategy Analytics’. Before that Scott was a technology journalist, covering the PC and telecoms sectors from a business perspective.
Follow him @scottbicheno

See more from Scott Bicheno
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Operator Ecosystem
Chunghwa Telecom expands into Europe with Frankfurt subsidiaryChunghwa Telecom expands into Europe with Frankfurt subsidiary
Aug 28, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
AI
Report warns of regulatory risks telcos face when adopting AIReport warns of regulatory risks telcos face when adopting AI
Aug 28, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Wireless Networking
5G close to becoming the majority FWA technology5G close to becoming the majority FWA technology
Aug 28, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Mobile Devices
‘Improved optimism’ for global smartphone market this year‘Improved optimism’ for global smartphone market this year
Aug 28, 2024
2 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
13:00 EDT
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE