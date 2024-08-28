Verizon eventually gets into the D2D game after teaming up with Skylo

Various other operators and device-makers have previously announced similar offerings, all designed to allow emergency messaging services when outside regular cellular coverage. Not all phones have the requisite chip but those that do, and are owned by Verizon subscribers, will get access to this service from next month.

“Verizon has been driving innovation in the use of supplemental satellite capabilities for years using satellite connections for cell tower rapid deployments, emergency response and temporary solutions,” insisted Srini Kalapala, SVP of Technology and Product Development for Verizon.

“We are encouraged by the progress being made in satellite to device communications for consumers and are equally excited to be driving technical innovation trials in the space of satellite IoT solutions.”

IoT is what Skylo is best known for, with Telefónica Germany no less excited to offer its satellite IoT coverage almost a year ago. Verizon’s release explains that ‘Skylo utilizes dedicated, licensed mobile satellite spectrum for connectivity which avoids network interference with terrestrial signals and ensures ubiquitous coverage for customers in rural or rugged areas when low population density, technical challenges, and economic viability make building a cellular network infeasible.’

“Our work with Verizon strengthens our belief in network convergence between satellite and cellular and now this vision is a reality today for both consumers and enterprises,” said Parthsarathi Trivedi, Skylo CEO. “Satellite access isn’t just about reaching out when you’re in trouble; it’s connectivity for staying in touch with your loved ones wherever they are.”

Or, indeed, anyone else, even grudging acquaintances. Verizon’s release manages to cram yet more hyperbole about how it’s the ‘leader’ in this sort of thing and is also pretty hot on NB-IoT and RedCap. It concludes by reiterating how handy satellites are for covering large areas and how it has even done trials to make sure this technology works.