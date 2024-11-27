UK to plough £3.5 million into satellite comms for remote areas

One of these projects will be tasked with providing portable gigabit-capable internet via terminals designed to be mounted on vehicles to help out local authorities, farmers, emergency services, and the events and hospitality sector.

The proposed Nomadic Multi-orbit User Terminal Demonstrator will be able to be mounted on a standard vehicle and will use the signals from satellites in both Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Geostationary Orbit (GEO).

“Digital infrastructure is essential for our modern way of life,” said Telecoms Minister Chris Bryant. “But for too long, many businesses and communities have felt left behind. “This is why we must do whatever it takes to ensure we harness technological innovation to enrich people’s lives and tackle exclusion, rather than entrench existing inequalities. These pilots, for instance, will help shape the next generation of connectivity, using a combination of satellite technology and mobile networks to test innovative new services that could be a real game-changer for remote and rural communities.

Two other projects will test hybrid networks to see if they can be used to support further locations unable to connect to traditional networks, and will take place in remote islands in Shetland and Northern Ireland.

The Rathlin Island Service Demonstrator project aims to boost connectivity on Rathlin Island in Northern Ireland (pictured), where network quality is apparently inconsistent. “A dedicated submarine cable is impractical, so satellite services can step in,” says the release. The project plans to combine LEO and GEO satellite terminals with wireless/mobile technologies for a ‘comprehensive solution.’

“It’s fantastic that residents and people visiting Rathlin Island will be able to benefit from enhanced digital connectivity thanks to this funding,” said Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Northern Ireland Office Fleur Anderson. “Reliable connectivity is a necessity which can open up opportunities and transform services, and this initiative will have a positive impact on business and the entire community.”

A third funding call focusses on improving connectivity on Papa Stour, one of the Shetland Islands. This project proposes testing a hybrid satellite-wireless solution using LEO and GEO terminals, and we’re told it is also an opportunity to demonstrate how an integrated satellite-wireless solution can be managed without needing many on-site personnel, “which would be a blueprint for other remote areas across the UK.”

Secretary of State for Scotland, Ian Murray added: “We know connectivity is one of the biggest challenges faced by Scotland’s island communities and I am pleased the UK Government, through the UK Space Agency, is working to address this and improve people’s lives. This project on Papa Stour, which will test a hybrid satellite-wireless solution for the residents, is a vital research project which could be used as a blueprint in the future for our many island and other very hard to reach communities in Scotland.”

Paul Bullock, Chief Product Officer, Wireless Logic said of the news: “Reliable connectivity is a necessity; boosting the UK’s digital infrastructure is essential to tackling some of the most pressing connectivity challenges. With these pilot projects, the UK Space Agency and its partners will be using a combination of satellite technology, in both Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Geostationary Orbit (GEO), and mobile networks to test innovative new services.

“With this added investment, the UK Space Agency is validating hybrid connectivity as a viable solution to address the digital divide. Working together will be key to addressing these connectivity gaps to ensure that vital services and industries can continue to thrive – whether that’s healthcare, education or agriculture.”

There are a lot of companies tinkering with various permutations of satellite connectivity at the moment. Yesterday, Deutsche Telekom, alongside Qualcomm and Skylo completed an end-to-end trial of SMS ‘send and receipt’ over GEO satellite, which we were told is the first time in Europe that an operator’s terrestrial mobile network has been integrated into a satellite network to enable texting based on the 3GPP Release 17 specifications for Direct-to-Handset (D2H) connectivity.