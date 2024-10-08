Trade associations look to integrate terrestrial and satellite networks

The GSMA is teaming up with the Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA) to work on connecting terrestrial and space-based networks, which they say will create ‘a new era of ubiquitous global connectivity.’

Andrew Wooden

October 8, 2024

2 Min Read

The MSSA, if you hadn’t heard of it, is a non-profit association whose founding members include Viasat, Terrestar Solutions, Ligado Networks, Omnispace and Yahsat. It describes its purpose as ‘facilitating the integration and evolution of terrestrial and satellite mobile networks to deliver scalable, sustainable, and affordable high-performance cellular-like services to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world.’

It and the GSMA will ‘explore approaches’ to integrating D2D and IoT services via satellites using 3GPP standards, and say they want to facilitate an ecosystem where interoperable systems connect terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks.

One specific ambition they refer to is to enhance the efficiency and scalability of satellite comms, making deployments more cost-effective. By forging cooperative agreements with operators, ‘a new dimension of mobile services can be enabled, empowering consumers and enterprises with seamless satellite-augmented capabilities,’ we’re told.

MSSA and GSMA will pool their combined expertise and crank out some approaches and ‘technical innovations’, support new standards for sustainable network design and operations, and facilitate economies of scale, so says the release.

“This alliance with GSMA represents a bold leap forward in the evolution of mobile connectivity,” said Mark Dankberg, Chairman, MSSA. “We are joining forces to push the limits of what’s possible, bringing the power of satellite technology to millions of users globally. This is more than a partnership – it’s a revolution in how the world connects.”

Alex Sinclair, Chief Technology Officer, GSMA, added: “Our collaboration with MSSA is based on the shared objective of reaching new benchmarks for global connectivity. By combining our strengths, we are laying the foundation for a future where satellite and terrestrial networks are fully integrated to provide unparalleled service and coverage.”

Lofty statements of harmonious collaboration aside, there exists some friction between major players in the telco and satellite worlds at the moment. Last week, LEO operator SpaceX accused Vodafone, Orange, Telefonica and others of bullying in a filing to the FCC, after they jointly urged the US regulator not to relax safeguards relating to power currently protecting traditional mobile networks.

This follows from petitions by AT&T and Verizon to deny a request from SpaceX that the power rules be waivered, claiming it could create harmful interference to terrestrial mobile networks.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Egypt's 5G market finally takes shape as remaining permits are issuedEgypt's 5G market finally takes shape as remaining permits are issued
Oct 8, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Regulation
Google to appeal ban on its anticompetitive app store practicesGoogle to appeal ban on its anticompetitive app store practices
Oct 8, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
AI
Vodafone and Google cosy up with $1 billion cloud and AI partnershipVodafone and Google cosy up with $1 billion cloud and AI partnership
Oct 8, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Telecoms Infrastructure
Red Sea cable cuts’ impact was ‘severely underestimated’Red Sea cable cuts’ impact was ‘severely underestimated’
Oct 8, 2024
3 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the FutureTransforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Oct 3, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the FutureMaximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Oct 29, 2024
11:00 EDT
thumbnail
AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center NetworksBuilding Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Sep 25, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE