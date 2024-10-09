T-Mobile US launches direct-to-cell messaging...temporarily

T-Mobile US has launched Starlink satellite-based direct-to-cell communications in areas of the US affected by the ongoing hurricane season.

Mary Lennighan

October 9, 2024

3 Min Read

This is not an official service launch. The US mobile operator and its satellite partner are offering the service under special temporary permits from the FCC. But while the service is fulfilling a humanitarian brief, it has to be a positive step for the companies too as they work towards commercial launch.

T-Mobile announced the availability of direct-to-cell text messaging and emergency alert services as part of a broader disclosure in which it detailed all of its efforts to aid those affected by last month's Hurricane Helene, and Hurricane Milton, which is due to hit Florida later on Wednesday.

Late last week T-Mobile and Starlink asked for – and received – what is known as Special Temporary Authority from the FCC to operate their direct-to-cellular services over parts of North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene. Similarly, they have just got the go-ahead for the same for areas of Florida where Milton is likely to strike.

"In these areas, Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) are on and the teams have enabled basic texting (SMS), including the ability to text 911," T-Mobile confirmed.

"While SpaceX's direct-to-cell constellation has not been fully deployed, this early test version could provide vital support as teams work to get infrastructure and services back online and help first responders with rescue efforts," it said.

It did not say that this would be a useful test case for the service, whose commercial launch is in the offing. But it surely will help. That's not to say T-Mobile is spinning these natural disasters to its advantage, but simply to point out the silver lining.

T-Mobile and Starlink have been working on a direct-to-cell offer, using the former's terrestrial mobile assets and the latter's LEO satellites, specifically a new constellation of what it terms cell towers in space, for the past two years with the aim of eliminating mobile coverage black spots. They sent their first text messages, using standard smartphones connecting directly to satellites, in January, just days after Starlink launched its first half dozen compatible satellites.

But while "the system works," to use Starlink's words, the companies seem to be struggling to hit their own target of commercial launch by year-end. This hurricane relief effort can only be seen as progress on this front, particularly given the opposition the companies are facing from rivals telcos on both sides of the Atlantic.

In addition to the raft of hurricane-related initiatives it detailed on Wednesday – network hardening, emergency response operations and cross-carrier roaming among them – T-Mobile also presented a new commercial offer this week.

The telco unveiled 5G On Demand, a portable 5G private network solution that is slated to be commercially available by the end of the year.

Its aim is to make it easier for businesses to deploy private 5G networks, target industries being media and entertainment, oil and gas, and construction, amongst others. T-Mobile says the solution is deployable in under 48 hours and promises fibre-like transmission speeds without the need for bulky cables. The telco is also focusing heavily on the lower cost element of the offer; permanent custom-built private networks can cost more to implement and maintain, it says.

"We're making it easier than ever to set up powerful networks, empowering teams to focus on what they do best — delivering exceptional content and services without the complications of traditional infrastructure," said Mishka Dehghan, SVP, Strategy, Product and Solutions Engineering, at T-Mobile Business Group.

We'll keep an eye out for that one, and for the direct-to-cell service with Starlink, as the year draws to a close. One is arguably more likely than the other to hit the shelves before January.

About the Author

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan

test new title

title panel

See more
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
AI
Telcos are lapping up generative AITelcos are lapping up generative AI
Oct 9, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Fibre
Australia legislates on NBN sell-offAustralia legislates on NBN sell-off
Oct 9, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Regulation
ASA wrist slaps half a dozen UK telcos for misleading adsASA wrist slaps half a dozen UK telcos for misleading ads
Oct 9, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
IoT
Nokia launches salvo of industrial edge appsNokia launches salvo of industrial edge apps
Oct 9, 2024
2 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the FutureTransforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Oct 3, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the FutureMaximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Oct 29, 2024
11:00 EDT
thumbnail
AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center NetworksBuilding Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Sep 25, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read