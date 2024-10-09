T-Mobile US launches direct-to-cell messaging...temporarily

This is not an official service launch. The US mobile operator and its satellite partner are offering the service under special temporary permits from the FCC. But while the service is fulfilling a humanitarian brief, it has to be a positive step for the companies too as they work towards commercial launch.

T-Mobile announced the availability of direct-to-cell text messaging and emergency alert services as part of a broader disclosure in which it detailed all of its efforts to aid those affected by last month's Hurricane Helene, and Hurricane Milton, which is due to hit Florida later on Wednesday.

Late last week T-Mobile and Starlink asked for – and received – what is known as Special Temporary Authority from the FCC to operate their direct-to-cellular services over parts of North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene. Similarly, they have just got the go-ahead for the same for areas of Florida where Milton is likely to strike.

"In these areas, Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) are on and the teams have enabled basic texting (SMS), including the ability to text 911," T-Mobile confirmed.

"While SpaceX's direct-to-cell constellation has not been fully deployed, this early test version could provide vital support as teams work to get infrastructure and services back online and help first responders with rescue efforts," it said.

It did not say that this would be a useful test case for the service, whose commercial launch is in the offing. But it surely will help. That's not to say T-Mobile is spinning these natural disasters to its advantage, but simply to point out the silver lining.

T-Mobile and Starlink have been working on a direct-to-cell offer, using the former's terrestrial mobile assets and the latter's LEO satellites, specifically a new constellation of what it terms cell towers in space, for the past two years with the aim of eliminating mobile coverage black spots. They sent their first text messages, using standard smartphones connecting directly to satellites, in January, just days after Starlink launched its first half dozen compatible satellites.

But while "the system works," to use Starlink's words, the companies seem to be struggling to hit their own target of commercial launch by year-end. This hurricane relief effort can only be seen as progress on this front, particularly given the opposition the companies are facing from rivals telcos on both sides of the Atlantic.

In addition to the raft of hurricane-related initiatives it detailed on Wednesday – network hardening, emergency response operations and cross-carrier roaming among them – T-Mobile also presented a new commercial offer this week.

The telco unveiled 5G On Demand, a portable 5G private network solution that is slated to be commercially available by the end of the year.

Its aim is to make it easier for businesses to deploy private 5G networks, target industries being media and entertainment, oil and gas, and construction, amongst others. T-Mobile says the solution is deployable in under 48 hours and promises fibre-like transmission speeds without the need for bulky cables. The telco is also focusing heavily on the lower cost element of the offer; permanent custom-built private networks can cost more to implement and maintain, it says.

"We're making it easier than ever to set up powerful networks, empowering teams to focus on what they do best — delivering exceptional content and services without the complications of traditional infrastructure," said Mishka Dehghan, SVP, Strategy, Product and Solutions Engineering, at T-Mobile Business Group.

We'll keep an eye out for that one, and for the direct-to-cell service with Starlink, as the year draws to a close. One is arguably more likely than the other to hit the shelves before January.