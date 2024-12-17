T-Mobile US customers can sign up for Starlink direct-to-cell

T-Mobile US has opened up registration for customers to sign up for beta testing of the direct-to-cell satellite messaging service it is working on with Starlink.

Mary Lennighan

December 17, 2024

3 Min Read

The news is something of a milestone for the service, which has been some years in the planning. It's not quite the year-end service launch that T-Mobile was initially shooting for – although it has gone quiet on projected timeframes in recent months – but it certainly ticks a progress box.

And the companies haven't wasted much time. This announcement comes less than a month after they got the green light from the FCC, despite strong opposition from industry rivals.

Customers can sign up now – and that's all customers, including businesses and first responders – but the beta programme will begin "early next year;" we don't yet have a more concrete date than that. Nor do we know how long the beta programme is likely to last.

The beta programme is open to all postpaid voice customers with a compatible device and is offered free of charge.

"T-Mobile Starlink is the first major low-earth orbit constellation in the world paired with terrestrial cellular spectrum, making the phone in your pocket work in areas of the US that have never, and probably never will, have ground based coverage," said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products at T-Mobile US. "It's a truly groundbreaking engineering breakthrough and means that we are one step closer to helping T-Mobile customers have confidence that, no matter where they are, if they can see the sky, they will be covered by T-Mobile."

There's more than a touch of marketing hype in there, but Katz has a point. Getting the direct-to-cell service to market, or to the beta phase at least, is no mean feat.

At this stage, direct-to-cell is text messaging only. As T-Mobile and Starlink have told us from the outset, voice and data communications will come at a later date. Indeed, the FCC's approval only covers the text messaging element of the offer; it deferred a decision on the looser power emission rules Starlink has requested that it needs to extend the service.

We still have a slightly nebulous "in the future" prediction for voice and data, which is doubtless due to the uncertainties of the regulatory process as much as anything.

As for text messages, we have already had some evidence that the system works. T-Mobile and Starlink turned the service on temporarily during the recent hurricanes that battered parts of the US, providing comms and emergency alerts for those affected.

Starlink has yet to put its full constellation into service, but nonetheless customers were able to communicate when satellites were overhead, T-Mobile noted. Further, using the system during the hurricanes will help it to further refine the service as it heads towards commercial launch.

Whenever that launch comes, it will be accompanied by much fanfare. T-Mobile will not let a 'first to market' PR opportunity pass. Its major telco rivals are less far down the direct-to-cell path and there's no real race to launch here, but it is – understandably – keen to get those cell towers in space up and running. Neither it nor Starlink will drag their feet and if all goes to plan that beta phase should shift to commercial launch relatively quickly.

About the Author

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Operator Ecosystem
TIM takeover talk sends shares skywards
TIM takeover talk sends shares skywards

Dec 17, 2024

Satellite
All systems go for EU’s IRIS2 satellite comms system
All systems go for EU’s IRIS2 satellite comms system

Dec 17, 2024

Towers
Macquarie looking to spend billions on Edotco
Macquarie looking to spend billions on Edotco

Dec 16, 2024

Spectrum
Ofcom sets the date for mmWave sale
Ofcom sets the date for mmWave sale

Dec 16, 2024

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

Service Provider
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report

Nov 27, 2024

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023