The service is still in beta mode, but nonetheless the launch announcement – timed to coincide with Superbowl LIX – marks the end of a years-long period of waiting, hype and regulatory hoop-jumping. T-Mobile US and Starlink still need further regulatory assistance to be able to expand their direct-to-cell offer to include voice and data, but this is a major milestone nonetheless.

"T-Mobile Starlink is the first and only space-based mobile network in the US that automatically connects to your phone so you can be connected even where no cellular network reaches," said T-Mobile chief executive Mike Sievert, in a statement. The mobile operator has a targeted coverage area of 500,000 square miles of US landmass – or "nearly the size of two Texases" – that is currently outside of its, and its rivals', terrestrial cellular footprint.

"It's a massive technical achievement and an absolute game changer for ALL wireless users," said Sievert, use of caps lock the company's own.

Indeed, T-Mobile allowed its own customers to sign up for access to the beta programme from late last year. But now the beta is officially open AT&T and Verizon customers can join in too. And all of those customers will have access to the service for free until its formal launch in July.

At that point, consumer and business customers on T-Mobile's Go5G Next and Go5G Business Next tariff plans will continue to have access to the service for free, but others will have to pay. Those using other plans from T-Mobile can add Starlink direct-to-cell for $15 per month, although there's a $5 discount for early adopters, that is, customers that sign up this month.

AT&T and Verizon customers will have to pay $20 per month.

It's an interesting pricing model, and one that will be worthwhile keep an eye on over the coming months and years.

There is potentially a slight caveat for AT&T and Verizon customers. According to Light Reading, which spoke to T-Mobile US about the service, AT&T and Verizon users could be in for a bit of a wait before they can start using direct-to-cell; T-Mobile said it is rolling out the beta offering to customers in groups.

But whatever the timeframes over the next few weeks, T-Mobile has essentially done what it has been building up to since it first announced its plan to eliminate mobile dead zones in conjunction with Starlink in August 2022. This is not a full direct-to-cell service, with seamless coverage and all the bells and whistles of voice and data, but the telco has brought its first iteration to market.

"We're still in the early days — I don't want to overhype the experience during a beta test — but we're officially putting 'no bars' on notice," Sievert said, perhaps uncharacteristically.

Doubtless there will be more hype to come.