Starlink to hook up Ukraine’s Kyivstar with direct-to-cell satellite services

Following the deal Ukraine will be one of the first countries to have the Starlink direct-to-cell service, says the release. Kyivstar anticipates launching with SMS and OTT messaging functionality in Q4 2025, and plans to expand to voice and data in later stages.

Kyivstar says it has invested significantly in its 4G network, spectrum and energy redundancy since the beginning of the war, and the deal means Kyivstar customers will be able to switch to satellite-powered connectivity even when the terrestrial network is unable to service an area.

“Kyivstar has done a tremendous job in investing in Ukraine’s 4G connectivity, expanding coverage to remote areas and increasing the energy resilience of its network,” said Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO. “Today’s announcement helps us take our commitment to Ukraine’s connectivity to the next level, exponentially amplifying the resilience of our services with satellite connectivity. We are excited to work with Starlink to make Ukraine one of the leading countries in the world to have direct-to-cell services, and we look forward to exploring the opportunities across our markets that are home to 520 million people.”

Oleksandr Komarov, Kyivstar CEO added: “Kyivstar has been the backbone of Ukraine’s resilience throughout the war, and we are committed to leaving no stone unturned to keep Ukraine connected. Our collaboration with Starlink is a game-changer in our journey towards achieving our ‘LTE everywhere’ ambition. We are humbled to be the operator that serves its customer with exceptional services, and the company that brings the invaluable capabilities of global technology giants to the people of Ukraine through our international partnerships.”

Last year Veon committed to spending $1 billion rebuilding digital infrastructure in Ukraine over the next five years, focussing on the build-out of networks and digital services.

At the end of last year, T-Mobile US opened up registration for customers to sign up for beta testing of the direct-to-cell satellite messaging service it is launching alongside Starlink – less than a month after they got the green light from the FCC in the face of opposition from industry rivals.