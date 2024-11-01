SpaceRISE picked by EU to build IRIS2 satellite comms constellation

The SpaceRISE consortium is composed of three European satellite network firms, namely SES, Eutelsat, and Hispasat, and a group of subcontractors including Thales Alenia Space, OHB, Airbus Defence and Space, Telespazio, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Hisdesat and Thales SIX.

This IRIS2 system is supposed to provide Europe with a ‘secure and competitive communications backbone’ and improve its ability to respond to crises, protect infrastructure, and bridge the digital divide

The system will be made up of around 290 satellites on various orbits and the associated ground segments, and will provide governmental as well as commercial services. It is a public private partnership (PPP) which will be funded by a combination of EU, European Space Agency and private financing from the three satellite operators within the SpaceRISE consortium.

“The IRIS2 programme is a powerful extension of Eutelsat’s commitment to advancing Europe’s digital sovereignty through sustained investment in multi-orbit technology to deliver multi-layered, low-latency networks, which are essential to Europe’s strategic resilience,” said Eva Berneke, Chief Executive Officer of Eutelsat. “We are proud to support the EU on this project alongside the consortium partners to deliver a resilient, future-ready communication system that meets Europe’s most critical connectivity needs, while generating value-creation for Eutelsat and its stakeholders by complementing and enhancing our existing LEO capabilities."

Miguel Ángel Panduro, Chief Executive Officer of Hispasat added: "We are firmly committed to everything that IRIS² represents: a sovereign secure communications system, supported by European innovative developments and driven by public-private partnership. It is an ambitious project, in which the companies of the SpaceRISE consortium are working to offer the best response to the demands of the European Union. This award is an exciting first step of a project that will define the future of satellite communications in Europe."

Full operational status is targeted for the early 2030s, but first they have to go through the final phase of the procurement process leading to contract signature which is expected by the end of the year.

In October, the GSMA announced it is teaming up with the Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA) to work on connecting terrestrial and space-based networks, which they say will create ‘a new era of ubiquitous global connectivity.’ The two bodies will ‘explore approaches’ to integrating D2D and IoT services via satellites using 3GPP standards, and say they want to facilitate an ecosystem where interoperable systems connect terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks.