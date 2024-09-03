SoftBank plugs into Eutelsat’s OneWeb LEO constellation

Japanese operator Softbank has tapped up Eutelsat’s OneWeb LEO constellation for satellite comms services.

Andrew Wooden

September 3, 2024

2 Min Read

The deal will see SoftBank integrate Eutelsat’s OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) connectivity into its services targeted at businesses and government agencies throughout Japan.

The multi-year partnership will enable SoftBank to deliver a ‘high quality, robust bandwidth- and communication speed-guaranteed service’, and is touted as providing momentum for SoftBank’s satellite communication services.

It directly interconnects with SoftBank's closed network service SmartVPN, and the scope will initially target the Japanese market, though there is apparently potential to expand to Japanese customers in other territories.

Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications previously granted SoftBank a ‘blanket license’ for specific radio stations, including VSAT earth stations and mobile earth stations, while it also granted Eutelsat OneWeb a gateway station license.

“Our partnership with SoftBank is a significant milestone in our mission to deliver innovative connectivity solutions globally,” said Cyril Dujardin, Co-President of Eutelsat’s Connectivity Business Unit. “We are delighted to rely on SoftBank as our partner to enter the Japanese market, and we look forward to cementing and expanding our collaboration in the years to come."

Masakatsu Kawahara, SoftBank Corp. Vice President, Head of Communication Service Division added: "We are excited to partner with Eutelsat. By using the OneWeb low Earth orbit constellation it becomes possible to use high-quality, highly secure satellite communications services in places such as maritime and mountainous areas where connectivity is difficult to provide with terrestrial mobile networks. This will enable us to promote digital transformation in various industries and for local governments, heralding a new era in secure, ubiquitous connectivity services."

Earlier this month, Eutelsat OneWeb landed a deal with MTN's carrier unit Bayobab to use its satellite constellation to improve enterprise connectivity and provide mobile backhaul services. The agreement covers Bayobab's entire footprint – which currently comprises fibre networks in seven sub-Saharan African countries, plus access to 20 major subsea routes that boast a combined 235 landing stations, and 64 PoPs in 47 countries globally.

Meanwhile back in February, it was drafted in by Australian operator Telstra for a backhaul upgrade which involved switching its remote mobile sites over to the former’s LEO satellite network from the existing geostationary (GEO) satellites. Eutelsat agreed to provide 25 Gbps of capacity to connect hundreds of cell sites as part of the deal.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Airtel, Nokia and MediaTek claim ‘new benchmark’ in 5G performanceAirtel, Nokia and MediaTek claim ‘new benchmark’ in 5G performance
Sep 3, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Fixed Networks
VMO2 reportedly seeking investors for wholesale network projectVMO2 reportedly seeking investors for wholesale network project
Sep 3, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Satellite
Brazilian comms regulator tries to force operators to block X, Starlink refusesBrazilian comms regulator tries to force operators to block X, Starlink refuses
Sep 3, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Fibre
Nokia signs deal with AT&T to drive fibre expansionNokia signs deal with AT&T to drive fibre expansion
Sep 3, 2024
3 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the FutureTransforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Oct 3, 2024
10:00 EDT
thumbnail
AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center NetworksBuilding Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Sep 25, 2024
17:00 UTC
thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE