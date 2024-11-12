SmartCIC launches managed LEO satellite service

France based SmartCIC Global Services has launched its managed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite service, and plans to deploy it to 30 countries.

Andrew Wooden

November 12, 2024

2 Min Read

The addition of LEO satellite expands SmartCIC’s ‘Through the Line’ offering that provides field services and connectivity across 200 countries. The new LEO service includes logistics and onsite installation throughout 30 countries, and is pitched as ensuring real-time data exchange without the need for ‘costly infrastructure’ on the ground. 

The LEO services will be enabled by Starlink, and customers can opt for a standard enterprise terminal or the ‘premium flat high-performance’, with data plans set at 40gb, 1T, 2T and 3T.

SmartCIC is also an approved installer of OneWeb, which enables it to adopt a multi-vendor strategy – and why customers should care about this is that it “removes the risk of service disruption, increases bandwidth and future-proofs the service by mitigating vendor lock-in,” states the release.

“Introducing this LEO Managed Service is a natural extension of our through-the-line offering,” said Albert Bosch, Managing Director at SmartCIC Global Services. “By adding satellite-powered capabilities to our portfolio, we’re able to support a wider range of customers with robust, high-speed connectivity in even the most challenging locations. It aligns with our mission to provide seamless, end-to-end solutions that remove connectivity barriers and enable our clients to focus on growth and innovation. We're committed to delivering disruptive, reliable and scalable technology that adapts to the evolving needs of our customers and the industries they serve.”

“As demand for flexible, high-performance connectivity grows, we’re evolving our Through the Line model through strategic LEO partnerships that enhance our ability to connect where conventional networks simply aren’t enough. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on delivering practical, resilient solutions that keep our customers ahead in a rapidly changing digital landscape. We’ve chosen a vendor-agnostic approach to ensure our services remain agile and flexible for our customers at all times. By focusing on targeted innovation, our customers will always have the tools they need to operate and expand with no limits.”

Links between the traditional terrestrial based telco industry and the satellite comms space are strengthening, with many telcos now striking deals to bolster services with some form of NTN (non-terrestrial network) capability.

In October the GSMA announced it is teaming up with the Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA) – a non-profit association whose founding members include Viasat, Terrestar Solutions, Ligado Networks, Omnispace and Yahsat – to work on connecting terrestrial and space-based networks. The purpose of the team up was described as “facilitating the integration and evolution of terrestrial and satellite mobile networks to deliver scalable, sustainable, and affordable high-performance cellular-like services to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world.”

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Spectrum
Ofcom pencils in UK mmWave auction for next year
Ofcom pencils in UK mmWave auction for next year

Nov 12, 2024

Fibre
Neos and Vorboss team up for London business connectivity push
Neos and Vorboss team up for London business connectivity push

Nov 12, 2024

Mobile Devices
LG's new mind-bending screen stretches the limits of display tech
LG's new mind-bending screen stretches the limits of display tech

Nov 12, 2024

5G & 6G
Ericsson and e& join forces to explore 6G
Ericsson and e& join forces to explore 6G

Nov 12, 2024

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023