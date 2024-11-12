SmartCIC launches managed LEO satellite service

The addition of LEO satellite expands SmartCIC’s ‘Through the Line’ offering that provides field services and connectivity across 200 countries. The new LEO service includes logistics and onsite installation throughout 30 countries, and is pitched as ensuring real-time data exchange without the need for ‘costly infrastructure’ on the ground.

The LEO services will be enabled by Starlink, and customers can opt for a standard enterprise terminal or the ‘premium flat high-performance’, with data plans set at 40gb, 1T, 2T and 3T.

SmartCIC is also an approved installer of OneWeb, which enables it to adopt a multi-vendor strategy – and why customers should care about this is that it “removes the risk of service disruption, increases bandwidth and future-proofs the service by mitigating vendor lock-in,” states the release.

“Introducing this LEO Managed Service is a natural extension of our through-the-line offering,” said Albert Bosch, Managing Director at SmartCIC Global Services. “By adding satellite-powered capabilities to our portfolio, we’re able to support a wider range of customers with robust, high-speed connectivity in even the most challenging locations. It aligns with our mission to provide seamless, end-to-end solutions that remove connectivity barriers and enable our clients to focus on growth and innovation. We're committed to delivering disruptive, reliable and scalable technology that adapts to the evolving needs of our customers and the industries they serve.”

“As demand for flexible, high-performance connectivity grows, we’re evolving our Through the Line model through strategic LEO partnerships that enhance our ability to connect where conventional networks simply aren’t enough. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on delivering practical, resilient solutions that keep our customers ahead in a rapidly changing digital landscape. We’ve chosen a vendor-agnostic approach to ensure our services remain agile and flexible for our customers at all times. By focusing on targeted innovation, our customers will always have the tools they need to operate and expand with no limits.”

Links between the traditional terrestrial based telco industry and the satellite comms space are strengthening, with many telcos now striking deals to bolster services with some form of NTN (non-terrestrial network) capability.

In October the GSMA announced it is teaming up with the Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA) – a non-profit association whose founding members include Viasat, Terrestar Solutions, Ligado Networks, Omnispace and Yahsat – to work on connecting terrestrial and space-based networks. The purpose of the team up was described as “facilitating the integration and evolution of terrestrial and satellite mobile networks to deliver scalable, sustainable, and affordable high-performance cellular-like services to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world.”