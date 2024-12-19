One NZ claims direct-to-cell bragging rights over T-Mobile US

The telco has commercially launched its Satellite TXT service to eligible customers, enabling them to communicate via SpaceX's network of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites at no extra cost.

"We have lift-off! I'm incredibly proud that One NZ is the first telecommunications company globally to launch a nationwide Starlink Direct to Mobile service, and One NZ customers are among the first in the world to begin using this groundbreaking technology," proclaimed Joe Goddard, experience and commercial director at One NZ.

He said coverage is available across the whole of New Zealand including the 40% of the landmass that isn't covered by terrestrial networks – plus approximately 20 kilometres out to sea.

"Right from the start we've said we would keep customers updated with our progress to launch in 2024 and as the technology develops. Today is a significant milestone in that journey," he added.

April 2023's partnership with Starlink coincided with the beginning of a new era for One NZ, which up until that point had operated under the Vodafone brand. At the time, One NZ tempered expectations by making it clear the service wouldn't launch until late 2024.

With the clock ticking, SpaceX in October finally received permission to begin testing Starlink's direct-to-cell capabilities with One NZ. Later that same month, One NZ reported that its network engineers in Christchurch were successfully sending and receiving text messages over the network.

The service is now live, but One NZ is not letting itself get carried away.

"We continue to test the capabilities of One NZ Satellite TXT, and this is an initial service that will get better. For example, text messages will take longer to send but will get quicker over time," said Goddard.

Customers will typically have to wait around 3 minutes to send and receive a message, but in some cases it could take up to 10 minutes or longer. As the service matures, One NZ hopes to get this time down to around 1 minute, and eventually add voice and data connectivity as well.

Furthermore, there are currently only four handsets that can make use of Satellite TXT: Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip6, Z Fold6, and S24 Ultra, plus the OPPO Find X8 Pro. One NZ said the handset line-up will expand during the course of next year.

Goddard also went to some lengths to point out that Satellite TXT "is not a replacement for existing emergency tools, and instead adds another communication option."

It would be interesting see how One NZ's announcement was received 7,000 miles away, in Bellevue Washington, by a certain un-carrier.

Never the wallflower, T-Mobile has been keeping customers regularly updated with its own effort to offer direct-to-cell services via Starlink. It's nearly ready – earlier this week, it opened up registration for customers to sign up for the beta testing the service, which is due to begin early next year.

To be completely fair, comparing T-Mo to One NZ is a bit like comparing apples to oranges.

New Zealand's terrain – as varied and at times challenging as it is – can be covered by far fewer LEO satellites than the US, and T-Mobile has a significantly larger customer base to serve.

Nonetheless, in an industry where telcos and vendors frequently lay claim to world firsts, it would be churlish not to acknowledge One NZ's achievement.