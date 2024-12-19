One NZ claims direct-to-cell bragging rights over T-Mobile US

Much has been made lately of T-Mobile US' effort to connect customers directly to Starlink satellites, but One New Zealand has just swept in and stolen its thunder.

Nick Wood

December 19, 2024

3 Min Read

The telco has commercially launched its Satellite TXT service to eligible customers, enabling them to communicate via SpaceX's network of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites at no extra cost.

"We have lift-off! I'm incredibly proud that One NZ is the first telecommunications company globally to launch a nationwide Starlink Direct to Mobile service, and One NZ customers are among the first in the world to begin using this groundbreaking technology," proclaimed Joe Goddard, experience and commercial director at One NZ.

He said coverage is available across the whole of New Zealand including the 40% of the landmass that isn't covered by terrestrial networks – plus approximately 20 kilometres out to sea.

"Right from the start we've said we would keep customers updated with our progress to launch in 2024 and as the technology develops. Today is a significant milestone in that journey," he added.

April 2023's partnership with Starlink coincided with the beginning of a new era for One NZ, which up until that point had operated under the Vodafone brand. At the time, One NZ tempered expectations by making it clear the service wouldn't launch until late 2024.

With the clock ticking, SpaceX in October finally received permission to begin testing Starlink's direct-to-cell capabilities with One NZ. Later that same month, One NZ reported that its network engineers in Christchurch were successfully sending and receiving text messages over the network.

The service is now live, but One NZ is not letting itself get carried away.

"We continue to test the capabilities of One NZ Satellite TXT, and this is an initial service that will get better. For example, text messages will take longer to send but will get quicker over time," said Goddard.

Customers will typically have to wait around 3 minutes to send and receive a message, but in some cases it could take up to 10 minutes or longer. As the service matures, One NZ hopes to get this time down to around 1 minute, and eventually add voice and data connectivity as well.

Furthermore, there are currently only four handsets that can make use of Satellite TXT: Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip6, Z Fold6, and S24 Ultra, plus the OPPO Find X8 Pro. One NZ said the handset line-up will expand during the course of next year.

Goddard also went to some lengths to point out that Satellite TXT "is not a replacement for existing emergency tools, and instead adds another communication option."

It would be interesting see how One NZ's announcement was received 7,000 miles away, in Bellevue Washington, by a certain un-carrier.

Never the wallflower, T-Mobile has been keeping customers regularly updated with its own effort to offer direct-to-cell services via Starlink. It's nearly ready – earlier this week, it opened up registration for customers to sign up for the beta testing the service, which is due to begin early next year.

To be completely fair, comparing T-Mo to One NZ is a bit like comparing apples to oranges.

New Zealand's terrain – as varied and at times challenging as it is – can be covered by far fewer LEO satellites than the US, and T-Mobile has a significantly larger customer base to serve.

Nonetheless, in an industry where telcos and vendors frequently lay claim to world firsts, it would be churlish not to acknowledge One NZ's achievement.

About the Author

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

Nick is a freelancer who has covered the global telecoms industry for more than 15 years. Areas of expertise include operator strategies; M&As; and emerging technologies, among others. As a freelancer, Nick has contributed news and features for many well-known industry publications. Before that, he wrote daily news and regular features as deputy editor of Total Telecom. He has a first-class honours degree in journalism from the University of Westminster.

See more from Nick Wood
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Regulation
US government coughs up for Rip and Replace
US government coughs up for Rip and Replace

Dec 19, 2024

Fixed Networks
BT wins £1.3 billion lawsuit despite 'excessive' prices
BT wins £1.3 billion lawsuit despite 'excessive' prices

Dec 19, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
TIM considers €700 million bid for Sparkle
TIM considers €700 million bid for Sparkle

Dec 19, 2024

Digital Ecosystem
Nokia and e& UAE claim world’s first fixed end-to-end network slicing solution for gaming
Nokia and e& UAE claim world’s first fixed end-to-end network slicing solution for gaming

Dec 19, 2024

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

Service Provider
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report

Nov 27, 2024

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023