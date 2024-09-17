Intelsat and Softbank target ubiquitous coverage with 5G/satellite combo

This is not a direct-to-cell service as such, although presumably it could evolve in that direction. As well as bringing together their respective network capabilities, the pair have committed to developing a universal device that has the potential to stay connected anywhere in the world. At this stage, it appears they are targeting the IoT space in the main.

They plan to develop a single "Ubiquitous Network," capitalisation and inverted commas theirs, that will allow for seamless 5G connections between terrestrial mobile networks and satellite networks.

"Through the new collaboration, SoftBank and Intelsat plan to jointly develop a hybrid communication solution that allows users to stay connected via available networks, whether terrestrial or satellite, anywhere in the world with the convenience of one device and one account," they said.

That sounds a lot like the type of direct-to-cell service currently under development by Starlink and T-Mobile US, amongst others, particularly given that it is based on roaming between terrestrial mobile and satellite networks.

But the companies' use case example is of a single device being integrated into a connected vehicle, enabling it to switch to a non-terrestrial satellite network when traditional mobile coverage is unavailable. However, they also talk about the solution having broad commercial applications, including in land mobile, maritime and disaster recovery, so they are clearly not ruling anything out.

Essentially, this type of deal could well be the start of the move towards ubiquitous coverage that we will need if 6G mobile is to live up to its promise...and the hype that is doubtless to come.

At present though, this is all about 5G.

The firms said they will take a phased approach to the development of new hybrid network products, tracking alongside the rollout of new 3GPP 5G non-terrestrial network standards. As a result, they will be able to use existing satellite terminals in the near term and newer 5G-based terminals as they become available, they said.

"Until now, the challenge was aligning standards that allowed the two different networks to connect. With recent progress on 5G-based standardization of non-terrestrial networks led by Intelsat at 3GPP and this strategic collaboration with SoftBank, we are ideally positioned to accelerate the design and practical implementation of commercial hybrid services that will allow devices to freely roam between satellite and terrestrial networks," said Bruno Fromont, chief technology officer at Intelsat.

"By using technology that switches between terrestrial mobile networks and satellite communication networks through roaming, we can integrate the two previously separate networks and utilize satellite communication as an extension of mobile communication," added Softbank CTO Hideyuki Tsukuda.

Interestingly, Softbank is playing the field a little when it comes to the satellite space.

A year ago it announced a distribution deal with LEO operator OneWeb, and earlier this month expanded its relationship with the satellite player to deliver services to businesses and government agencies.

However, it is worth noting that Intelsat also has a partnership with Eutelsat-owned OneWeb, bringing the latter's LEO satellites together with its own GEO satellites and terrestrial networks for a multi-orbit play.

Intelsat and Softbank were if anything a little cagey on the satellite technology their partnership will employ, but it seems likely there would be some LEO capability in there somewhere. Doubtless more information will emerge as the partnership develops.