Eutelsat to launch another 100 OneWeb satellites

Satellite operator Eutelsat has placed an order for 100 satellites with aerospace giant Airbus.

Nick Wood

December 18, 2024

2 Min Read

They will be used to upgrade and expand its existing OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation, which currently stands at 648. Constructed in batches, Eutelsat said it expects to begin taking delivery towards the end of 2026.

Airbus is no stranger to OneWeb, having constructed its first constellation. However, these are new satellites that will bring new capabilities to OneWeb's network, including what Eutelsat calls: "5G on-ground integration."

That sounds a little bit like direct-to-cell connectivity, but a spokesperson for Eutelsat told Telecoms.com that is not the case, and that the satellites will be used for services like backhaul. 

OneWeb is already providing 5G backhaul connectivity in remote locations to Australian incumbent Telstra, for example, and has successfully demonstrated 5G backhaul in Europe in the recent past.

The new satellites will also be compatible with the IRIS2 network. Earlier this week, the European Commission awarded a 12-year concession contract to the SpaceRISE consortium, which will construct the constellation of 290 medium Earth orbit (MEO), and LEO satellites. Eutelsat is a member of this group, and will be the main architect and operator of the LEO element.

"We are relying on our long-standing partner, Airbus, to begin building the first batches of the next generation of our OneWeb LEO constellation, which will ensure we deliver continuity of service of the existing constellation with enhanced service features, as we move towards an architecture in line with the IRIS2 constellation in 2030," said Eutelsat CEO Eva Berneke.

The satellites will be built at Airbus' site in Toulouse, with production due to start in 2026.

Alain Fauré, head of space systems at Airbus Defence and Space, said: "Airbus manufactured all of the current OneWeb satellite fleet. We are committed to the successful continuation of the OneWeb constellation and to keep serving the business of Eutelsat as we have done over the past decades."

Eutelsat didn't say how much these new satellites will cost, but said they won't prompt any changes to its 2025 projection for capital expenditure.

That's probably a good thing, given the direction of travel its capex budget is taking at the moment.

In fiscal 2024, gross capex – which excludes financing for all or part of certain satellite programmes under export credit agreements or through other bank facilities – weighed in at €517.1 million, while cash capex was €463.2 million, up from €270.5 million a year earlier.

In fiscal 2025, Eutelsat expects gross capex to come in at €700 million-€800 million, as the company pushes on with its ground network deployment. It also expects revenue to be more or less flat year-on-year.

Berneke isn't phased though: "Our in-market experience shows us that the appetite for low Earth orbit capacity is growing rapidly, and we are excited to embark on the next stage of our journey to satisfy that demand."

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

Nick is a freelancer who has covered the global telecoms industry for more than 15 years. Areas of expertise include operator strategies; M&As; and emerging technologies, among others. As a freelancer, Nick has contributed news and features for many well-known industry publications. Before that, he wrote daily news and regular features as deputy editor of Total Telecom. He has a first-class honours degree in journalism from the University of Westminster.

