Ericsson joins satellite D2D initiative

Kit vendor Ericsson has thrown its hat into the ring with the Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA), an industry initiative pushing satellite Direct-to-Device (D2D) and IoT connectivity.

Andrew Wooden

September 17, 2024

2 Min Read

The MSSA launched in February this year, and has a mission to develop a ‘global ecosystem’ using L and S band spectrum allocated and licensed for mobile satellite services (MSS). By linking the satellite operator sector with the telecom industry and leveraging 3GPP mobile standards, the organisation hopes to ‘drive and promote new initiatives to support MSS-based services.’

The idea is to integrate terrestrial cellular networks and space-based or non-terrestrial networks (NTNs) to deliver connectivity ‘to any device, anytime, anywhere.’

Ericsson says it ‘recognises the growing interest’ in 5G NTNs, and that synching them with 3GPP standards could extend coverage, allowing conventional 5G smartphones and other devices to maintain service when moving into areas with no terrestrial coverage. Current mobile networks cover less than 40% of Earth's land surface or under 12% of the globe, we’re told.

"Through MSSA, Ericsson is keen to advance the goal of ubiquitous connectivity through the integration of terrestrial and space-based networks,” said Freddie Södergren, Head of Technology & Strategy at Ericsson’s Business Area Networks. “Integrating Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) with land-based cellular networks has the potential to enhance mobile coverage and reliable connections globally."

Mark Dankberg, Board Chairman of Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA) added: “MSSA is excited to add Ericsson to our growing membership roster and further advance our goal of delivering an affordable, seamless user experience through the integration of terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks. Our forum for collaborative development on technical standards and best practices grows with every new member, strengthening our ability to support the emerging D2D ecosystem.”  

In other fresh satellite news, it was announced today Intelsat and Softbank are teaming up to deploy a network that will combine satellite coverage with 5G on the ground. The deal will see the firms will bring together their respective network capabilities and develop a universal device that has the potential to stay connected anywhere in the world.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Telecoms Infrastructure
Private RAN revenues continue to grow amid vendor pushPrivate RAN revenues continue to grow amid vendor push
Sep 17, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Operator Ecosystem
Italian watchdog says Vodafone-Fastweb deal threatens competitionItalian watchdog says Vodafone-Fastweb deal threatens competition
Sep 17, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Satellite
Intelsat and Softbank target ubiquitous coverage with 5G/satellite comboIntelsat and Softbank target ubiquitous coverage with 5G/satellite combo
Sep 17, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
AI
The GSMA’s AI ‘maturity roadmap’ claims to guide telcos towards responsible adoptionThe GSMA’s AI ‘maturity roadmap’ claims to guide telcos towards responsible adoption
Sep 17, 2024
4 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the FutureTransforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Oct 3, 2024
10:00 EDT
thumbnail
AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center NetworksBuilding Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Sep 25, 2024
17:00 UTC
thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE