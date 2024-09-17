Ericsson joins satellite D2D initiative

The MSSA launched in February this year, and has a mission to develop a ‘global ecosystem’ using L and S band spectrum allocated and licensed for mobile satellite services (MSS). By linking the satellite operator sector with the telecom industry and leveraging 3GPP mobile standards, the organisation hopes to ‘drive and promote new initiatives to support MSS-based services.’

The idea is to integrate terrestrial cellular networks and space-based or non-terrestrial networks (NTNs) to deliver connectivity ‘to any device, anytime, anywhere.’

Ericsson says it ‘recognises the growing interest’ in 5G NTNs, and that synching them with 3GPP standards could extend coverage, allowing conventional 5G smartphones and other devices to maintain service when moving into areas with no terrestrial coverage. Current mobile networks cover less than 40% of Earth's land surface or under 12% of the globe, we’re told.

"Through MSSA, Ericsson is keen to advance the goal of ubiquitous connectivity through the integration of terrestrial and space-based networks,” said Freddie Södergren, Head of Technology & Strategy at Ericsson’s Business Area Networks. “Integrating Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) with land-based cellular networks has the potential to enhance mobile coverage and reliable connections globally."

Mark Dankberg, Board Chairman of Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA) added: “MSSA is excited to add Ericsson to our growing membership roster and further advance our goal of delivering an affordable, seamless user experience through the integration of terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks. Our forum for collaborative development on technical standards and best practices grows with every new member, strengthening our ability to support the emerging D2D ecosystem.”

In other fresh satellite news, it was announced today Intelsat and Softbank are teaming up to deploy a network that will combine satellite coverage with 5G on the ground. The deal will see the firms will bring together their respective network capabilities and develop a universal device that has the potential to stay connected anywhere in the world.