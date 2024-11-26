Deutsche Telekom and pals complete GEO satellite SMS trial

Operator Deutsche Telekom, chip firm Qualcomm and NTN operation Skylo have completed an end-to-end trial of SMS ‘send and receipt’ over GEO satellite.

Andrew Wooden

November 26, 2024

2 Min Read

We’re told this is the first time in Europe that an operator’s terrestrial mobile network has been integrated into a satellite network to enable texting based on the 3GPP Release 17 specifications for Direct-to-Handset (D2H) connectivity – though with so many granularly distinct firsts being claimed in recent telecoms memory it’s a little tricky keeping a tally.

In terms of how the trial worked, the release explains that the standards-based operator-native NB-NTN D2H approach involves the integration of mobile operator terrestrial networks into Skylo’s non-terrestrial network, which is supposed to allow customers in ‘white spots’ without any access to terrestrial network to send and receive text messages using satellite connectivity.

The SMS was sent from a device with a Snapdragon X-80 5G Modem-RF System and integrated NB-NTN satellite connectivity, and a Cosmote SIM card via Skylo’s satellite network in Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) spectrum.

The proof-of-concept was conducted in Greece at Deutsche Telekom’s Cosmote subsidiary, and DT says it “marks an important step on the road to commercial operator-native NTN services for customers in Europe.”

“Our customers want to always stay connected,” said Antje Williams, SVP Business Creation, Group Technology, Deutsche Telekom. “Direct-to-handset will be an add-on to our mobile networks allowing our customers to easily text from anywhere on their regular devices without any separate apps. We aim to bring this technology into the hands of our customers. The successful effort of our team together with our partners to integrate the satellite and cellular network is just the beginning.”

Parthsarathi Trivedi, CEO and co-founder of Skylo Technologies added: “We are proud to partner with Deutsche Telekom and Qualcomm Technologies, to showcase the first direct-to-handset texts over satellite in Europe. Soon, subscribers won’t have to think twice about coverage before texting, whether they’re on a remote island in Greece or venturing in regions without cell coverage – it’ll be a part of their cellular service. The future of satellite connectivity is strong integration into carrier networks and we’re excited to partner with Deutsche Telekom which has been paving the way for these new services.”

Deutsche Telekom is one of the firms making up a consortium called SpaceRISE which has been handed the contract to build and operate the IRIS2 multi-orbit satellite constellation by the European Commission. The system will be made up of around 290 satellites on various orbits and the associated ground segments, and is supposed to provide Europe with a ‘secure and competitive communications backbone’ and improve its ability to respond to crises, protect infrastructure, and bridge the digital divide.

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

