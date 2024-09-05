AST SpaceMobile sets date for first commercial satellite launches

AST SpaceMobile is targeting September 12 for the launch of its first BlueBird satellites, which it says are ‘the largest communications array ever deployed in low Earth orbit’.

Andrew Wooden

September 5, 2024



It will launch the first five commercial satellites ‘on or after’ September 12 from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The firm says it is building the ‘first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones designed for both commercial and government use.’

The firm boasts the BlueBirds feature ‘the largest ever commercial communications arrays to be deployed in low Earth orbit’, and are designed to reach standard smartphones directly at cellular broadband speeds for voice, data and video and other non-communications related government applications.

After launch, the plan is the satellites will offer ‘non-continuous cellular broadband service’ across the US and other select markets. This initial service, based on premium low band spectrum, is planned to support beta test users for AT&T and Verizon, and will target ‘approximately 100%’ nationwide coverage from space with over 5,600 coverage cells in the US, we’re told.

“This is a pivotal moment for AST SpaceMobile as we bring our vision to enhance cellular connectivity globally, with the support of our strategic partners and the unwavering commitment of our team,” said Abel Avellan, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of AST SpaceMobile. “As we shift our manufacturing focus to increase Block 2 production of the active payload systems and other components for the first 17 Block 2 satellites, we are excited to bring this revolutionary technology to the world. We believe space-based broadband cellular connectivity will revolutionize how people connect, empowering communities and driving economic growth on a global scale.”

AST says it has agreements with 45 mobile network operators globally, collectively amounting to 2.8 billion subscribers, including Vodafone, Rakuten, AT&T, Verizon, Bell Canada, Orange, Telefonica and TIM.

While AT&T and Verizon are named as partners for AST in the US, the other big US operator T-Mobile has struck a deal with Starlink for its satellite connectivity. In July, Starlink announced it has more than 100 satellites in orbit with direct-to-cell capabilities following its latest launch.

In other space-based connectivity news, earlier this week Japanese operator Softbank announced it has tapped up Eutelsat’s OneWeb LEO constellation for satellite comms services, targeted at businesses and government agencies throughout Japan.

