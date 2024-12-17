All systems go for EU’s IRIS2 satellite comms system

The Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity and Security by Satellite system, to give it its full name, will be a 290 satellite constellation made up of both Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.

It is supposed to secure connectivity services for EU Member States and governmental authorities, as well as provide high-speed broadband for private companies and citizens including coverage in connectivity-deprived zones.

The 12-year concession contract is described as a robust public-private partnership, and connectivity services are slated to go live by 2030. The European Union will serve as the anchor customer for services, while funding will be sourced from public investments by the EU and the European Space Agency (ESA), alongside private investments from the SpaceRISE consortium.

Future funding beyond 2027 will be “subject to the adoption of successor programmes by the European Parliament and Council alongside the availability of appropriations.”

“IRIS2 is not just a technological achievement—it is a testament to Europe’s ambition and unity,” said Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy. “This cutting-edge constellation will protect our critical infrastructures, connect our most remote areas and increase Europe’s strategic autonomy. By partnering with the SpaceRISE consortium, we are demonstrating the power of public-private collaboration to drive innovation and deliver tangible benefits to all Europeans.”

Andrius Kubilius, Commissioner for Defence and Space added: “Today we are not just launching a satellite project. We are launching a vision - a vision of a stronger, more connected, and more resilient Europe. IRIS2 demonstrates the Union’s resolve and commitment to strengthening Europe’s space global posture both in terms of security and competitiveness to the benefit of our governments, businesses and citizens.”

The SpaceRISE consortium is composed of three European satellite network firms, namely SES, Eutelsat, and Hispasat, and a group of subcontractors including Thales Alenia Space, OHB, Airbus Defence and Space, Telespazio, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Hisdesat and Thales SIX.

The EU announced it had picked it to build the constellation back in November, pending the final phase of the procurement process leading to contract signature – which today’s announcement seems to signal the completion of.