Each LEO satellite can contain multiple chipsets, allowing performance in excess of 20Gbps and 500 beams, we’re told, and the new solution can also be deployed on MEO or GEO constellations. It represents a 30x increase in performance compared to the previous generation, with a roadmap to increase this by more than 400x, apparently.

Last year AccelerComm, which was spun out of Southampton University, showed off a proof of concept NTN single chip integrated solution, which was selected by Lockheed Martin for its regenerative 5G.MIL project and is set to be the first 5G base station in space, states the release.

In terms of what it does, it uses something called regenerative architecture, and the release explains this is based on vector processing cores for signal processing, which is apparently useful given the tight power constraints of satellite payloads. Ultimately it says it has achieved more efficient processing using these cores than is typically achieved with industry-standard processor cores.

The solution can use a range of silicon platforms from other vendors that meet the “highly challenging requirements of the space environment,” we’re told, and it’s initially available on the AMD Versal series of Space Hardened embedded devices.

“The mobile industry is embracing NTN as a critical component of its network offerings, delivering huge amounts of additional coverage that complements existing terrestrial networks, with high profile demonstrations and proof of concepts,” said Rob Maunder, CTO and Founder of AccelerComm. “The next stage of 5G satellite will see the industry build on this early work to deliver these services at scale with high performance.

“Through our innovative algorithms and architecture using AMD’s Versal AI chip and the vector processing of its AI Engines, we have managed to supercharge the performance of space-based 5G NR modems. We are now primed to deliver a commercial solution, deployable on space-hardened hardware that delivers a leap forward in capacity.”

ABI Research’s Vice-President, Jake Saunders was drafted in to say: “There is growing industry consensus that regenerative payloads are the solution to unlock the potential power of 5G NTN, delivering improved latency through reductions in round-trip time (RTT) as well as store-and-forward functionality. AccelerComm’s solution shows how the challenge of these architectures can already be met today, resulting in an accelerated standards-based approach to the commercialization of space-based communications and 5G compliant NR-NTN. We anticipate rapid growth in this sector with the number of 3GPP NTN Direct to Cellular and IOT connections growing to 39.4 million by 2030.”

AccelerComm will be showing off this new version of its 5G NR NTN physical layer solution at MWC 2025, and we’ll wager there will be a fair bit more satellite action at the show besides.