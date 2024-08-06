US court rules Google is a monopolist on search

Four years after the US Department of Justice brought a lawsuit against the internet giant, the court has found Google acts as a monopolist in the search market.

Scott Bicheno

August 6, 2024

2 Min Read

The judgment was made by Judge Amit P. Mehta, who in his exhaustive ruling concluded “For the foregoing reasons, the court concludes that Google has violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act by maintaining its monopoly in two product markets in the United States—general search services and general text advertising—through its exclusive distribution agreements.”

Here’s a condensed explanation taken from the ruling’s introduction:

Specifically, the court holds that (1) there are relevant product markets for general search services and general search text ads; (2) Google has monopoly power in those markets; (3) Google’s distribution agreements are exclusive and have anticompetitive effects; and (4) Google has not offered valid procompetitive justifications for those agreements. Importantly, the court also finds that Google has exercised its monopoly power by charging supracompetitive prices for general search text ads. That conduct has allowed Google to earn monopoly profits.

Much of the introduction is spend framing the current search market and Google’s role within it. We’re told that, in 2020, nearly 90% of all US search queries went through Google. In addition to continual investment in its search product, Google maintains such dominance by paying the owners of other browsers, as well as operators and device-makers, to make Google the default search service.

This payment mainly takes the form of ‘revenue share’ through which the partners get a percentage of advertising revenues generated by Google search made through them. In 2021, Google paid out more than $26 billion to those partners, a figure it would be ruinous for any would-be search competitor to match. Thus, Google’s dominance of the search market is self-reinforcing and therefore monopolistic.

What to do about this situation is another matter entirely, and not one within the purview of this case. Remedies such as Europe’s insistence on ‘choice screens’ when you first set up an Android phone are unlikely to have had much effect on Google’s search and browser market share. The same judge will now contemplate remedies and Google will, of course, appeal. That process is expected to take several more years to play out.

One of the challenges of monopoly litigation is how to unwind a dominant market position built-up over decades. As the ruling concedes, Google is synonymous with search for most people. A decision to ban revenue share payments will potentially end up hurting partners as much as Google itself but, since the largest of those is Apple, there will be limited sympathy for any collateral damage caused.

About the Author(s)

Scott Bicheno

Scott Bicheno

As the Editorial Director of Telecoms.com, Scott oversees all editorial activity on the site and also manages the Telecoms.com Intelligence arm, which focuses on analysis and bespoke content.
Scott has been covering the mobile phone and broader technology industries for over ten years. Prior to Telecoms.com Scott was the primary smartphone specialist at industry analyst Strategy Analytics’. Before that Scott was a technology journalist, covering the PC and telecoms sectors from a business perspective.
Follow him @scottbicheno

See more from Scott Bicheno
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Security
Verizon warns of escalating risks in mobile and IoT securityVerizon warns of escalating risks in mobile and IoT security
Aug 6, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Mobile Devices
Tablet market rebounds strongly in Q2Tablet market rebounds strongly in Q2
Aug 6, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
AI
Lumen's $5 billion AI boost to trigger fibre spendingLumen's $5 billion AI boost to trigger fibre spending
Aug 6, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Regulation
Three becomes latest to drop inflation-linked mid-contract price risesThree becomes latest to drop inflation-linked mid-contract price rises
Aug 6, 2024
3 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
13:00 EDT
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolutionHow Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Oct 25, 2023
2 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE