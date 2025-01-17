The announcement was made on social media site Truth Social. Trusty is currently the Policy Director on the United States Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, “where she has fought tirelessly to grow the Economy, empower Innovation, and reignite the American Dream,” said Trump in the post. “She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Georgetown University.

“Olivia will work with our incredible new Chairman of the FCC, Brendan Carr, to cut regulations at a record pace, protect Free Speech, and ensure every American has access to affordable and fast Internet.”

The appointment will give the FCC a 3 to 2 Republican majority, which appears to be a prerequisite to get anything done in the famously bipartisan world of US politics.

The current Biden administration took over in 2021, but didn’t manage to get its pick for fifth commissioner – Anna Gomez – over the line and break the deadlock until September 2023.

While there is no actual announcement on the FCC site, it did post a couple of quotes in support of the appointment.

Commissioner Anna M. Gomez said: “Congratulations to Olivia Trusty on the President-Elect’s announcement of his intent to nominate her as Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission. She is widely respected, a consummate professional, and has a strong background on communications policy. I welcome the opportunity to work with her.”

Commissioner Geoffrey Starks added: “Congratulations to Olivia Trusty on her nomination today. She is a committed public servant with extensive knowledge of the communications sector. As clearly exhibited by her work in the Senate, she is an effective policy-maker, which will benefit the agency and the American people going forward.”

Meanwhile in terms of industry response, Comcast’s Chief Legal Officer Tom Reid said: “Olivia Trusty’s extensive knowledge of communications policy makes her an exceptional choice as FCC Commissioner. We look forward to working with her and with the full FCC to address the nation’s crucial communication needs including broadband investment and deregulation. We applaud President-elect Trump on this strong choice.”

In November, Trump named FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr – who was first appointed to the FCC under Trump’s previous presidency – as his next chief communications regulator. Trump said at the time of Carr’s announcement: “Commissioner Carr is a warrior for Free Speech, and has fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans’ Freedoms, and held back our economy.”

Around the same time Carr wrote a letter to the CEOs of Alphabet, Apple, Meta and Microsoft, accusing them of participating in a ‘censorship cartel’.

On Trusty’s appointment today, Carr said: “I want to extend my congratulations to Olivia Trusty on being nominated by President Trump to serve as an FCC Commissioner. Olivia has had a distinguished career already on Capitol Hill and in the private sector, including her service at both the Commerce Committee and the Armed Services Committee in the United States Senate. Her extensive Knowledge, public sector experience, and keen intellect will serve her well at the agency. I look forward to welcoming her to the FCC as a colleague and to working together to deliver great results for the American people.”

The notion of protecting free speech is a theme that runs through Trump’s commentary of both appointments, and so Trusty’s would seem to mesh with what the next US administration sees as a battle line when it comes to the FCC’s concerns, and is thus getting it’s ducks in a row early.