UK opens doors to National Quantum Computing Centre

NQCC – a 4,000 square meter facility based at the Harwell Campus – was opened by Science Minister Lord Vallance last Friday. It will house various quantum computing platforms and offer ‘open access’ to industry, academia, and other sectors across the UK.

Around 70 staff will be based there, and it will also provide opportunities for students, such as ‘the world’s first’ dedicated quantum apprenticeship programme, 30 PhD studentships, summer placements, and ‘crash courses for those in industry’.

The UK is home to the second-largest quantum sector globally, we’re told, and the release points out that the new facility’s systems are not restricted to government ownership or use, ‘enabling anyone with a valid use case to harness its cutting-edge capabilities.’

The usual promises of the transformative potential of quantum computing are nodded to, including boosting economic growth and improving all manor of things including the NHS, cybersecurity and ‘ensuring safer streets.’

More specifically NQCC will focus on key areas where quantum computing ‘can offer impactful solutions.’ These include energy grid optimisation, faster drug discovery, climate prediction, and advances in AI.

"The National Quantum Computing Centre marks a vital step forward in the UK’s efforts to advance quantum technologies,” said Lord Vallance. “By making its facilities available to users from across industry and academia, and with its focus on making quantum computers practically useable at scale, this Centre will help them solve some of the biggest challenges we face, whether it’s delivering advances in healthcare, enhancing energy efficiency, tackling climate change, or inventing new materials.

“The innovations that will emerge from the work the NQCC will do will ultimately improve lives across the country and ensure the UK seizes the economic benefits of its leadership in quantum technologies"

NQCC will play a central role in the UK’s ten-year quantum programme, we’re told, in which the nation’s quantum efforts are to be supported through an initial £93 million UKRI investment, delivered through the UKRI Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) and Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC). UKRI has also invested a further £50 million, including through the Technology Missions Fund, we’re told.

UKRI Chief Executive, Professor Dame Ottoline Leyser added: “With our rich national heritage in quantum computing research the UK is well-placed to lead the development of this transformative new technology, which has such huge potential across society and the economy. The UK National Quantum Computing Centre is central to this critical work, bringing together internationally-leading researchers and technologists from across academia and industry to ensure that the UK’s quantum computing ecosystem thrives, delivering benefits to people across the UK and beyond.”

Around this time last year the previous government also announced a permanent tax break that amongst other things are designed to spur on innovation in quantum computing. The benefits that will come from quantum computing remain lofty but relatively vague since it’s such a nascent sector. But its proponents promise deep transformational changes, whilst warning of a potential new raft of cyber threats that could also come with it.