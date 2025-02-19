Following a short announcement, US President Trump held an extensive Q&A session with press that mainly focused on his foreign policy actions. Of most immediate significance to the business world were questions about the tariffs Trump plans to impose on imports to the US. As he had promised to do in his election campaign, Trump sees tariffs as one of the main ways to manipulate global trade to America’s advantage.

“I’ll probably tell you that on April second but it will be in the neighbourhood of 25 percent,” said Trump in response to a question about auto industry tariffs, with a follow-up about semiconductors and pharmaceuticals. “It will be 25 percent and higher, and it will go very substantially higher over the course of a year. But we want to give them time to come in because, as you know, when they come in to the United States and they have their plant or factory here, there is no tariff. So we want to give them a little bit of a chance.”

On first impression this seems like straight extortion – invest in the US or else. Immediately after announcing this unilateral action Trump was asked what Europe can do to avoid reciprocal tariffs he had previously threatened. “They did already, as I understand it, reduce their car tariff all the way down to what we have… The EU had a 10% tax on cars and now they have a 2.5% tax, which is the exact same as us… If everybody would do that then we would all be on the same playing field.

“Because essentially what we’re doing with the tariffs is, you know, they charge us, we charge them the same amount. It’s called reciprocal, actually… The EU has been very unfair to us. We have a deficit of $350 billion. They don’t take our cars, they don’t take our farm products, they don’t take almost anything, they take very little. And we’re going to have to straighten that out.” Here's the full press conference, with the Q&A starting at 4:55.

Trump has clearly decided the US trade deficit is not only bad, but a consequence of bad faith on the part of any country on the surplus side. There are many reasons why American consumers and businesses would choose to buy foreign goods and services over domestic ones, the most obvious being price. Making foreign goods more expensive may well reduce the amount of them Americans buy, but this seems to be a very crude strategy that is likely to lead to a number of negative other consequences such as inflation.

Europe seems currently to be the focus of the Trump administration’s geopolitical ire. The above comments came shortly after Vice President Vance delivered a speech at a German security conference that was critical of many European countries. On top of that, Europe has been excluded from talks between the US and Russia on ending the Ukraine war. European leaders appear to be wrong-footed by this sudden increase in hostility.

Why is Telecoms.com reporting on this? Because whatever affects global trade affects all industries. Right now there is no mention of telecoms kit but Swedish company Ericsson, for example, is very reliant on the US for its business – effectively running a massive trade surplus. Ericsson has some manufacturing in the US but it must be seriously considering a significant expansion of that. And the US has long bemoaned the state of its own wireless industry, so maybe we can expect an intervention to remedy that too.

More broadly, however, global trade looks set to become seriously disrupted by increasing US aggression in favour of its own interests. The underlying philosophy is incoherent – combining unilateral actions with talk of strict reciprocity, while accusing allies of transgressions the US is also guilty of – but maybe that’s the point.

Trump likes to keep everyone off balance and may well succeed in achieving many of his global trade objectives, but at what cost? Investment relies on stability and predictability, while tariffs restrict trade and are inflationary. While Europe will likely capitulate in the short term, it will surely now be planning to be less dependent on the US in future. China must be rubbing its hands with glee.