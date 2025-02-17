Many, but not all, of China’s most successful tech leaders were present at the gathering, which has been presented as a gesture of support and encouragement towards the private sector by Xi (pictured). The reason this is especially significant is two-fold. Firstly, Xi is thought to have been suppressing the Chinese tech sector for years in a bid to control it. Secondly, it coincides with a further escalation in its technological competition with the US.

Inevitably, the founder of disruptive AI company DeepSeek, Liang Wenfeng, was reportedly present. But the most symbolic presence was that of Alibaba founder Jack Ma, who went on a lengthy and unexplained sabbatical a few years ago, shortly delivering a speech at is thought to have displeased Xi. When he eventually returned, he seemed to view Xi in a much more favourable light.

Other Chinese tech luminaries said to be present were the leaders of EV giant BYD, agri-tech company New Hope, Will Semiconductor, Unitree Robotics, Xiaomi, battery company CATL, Tencent, and Huawei. Notable by its absence was search giant Baidu, leading to a significant fall in its shares. ByteDance, owner of the social media platform TikTok, which the US wants to own, was also reportedly absent.

There doesn’t seem to be a full transcript of what Xi said, but the Xinhua news agency reported: ‘Xi urges healthy, high-quality development of private sector’. Apparently Xi thinks this is a great time for entrepreneurs to give full play to their capabilities and urged the firming up of confidence to promote the development of the private sector. Not disappearing outspoken CEOs might be a good place to start on that.

The subtext of all this seems to be that Xi realises he may have been a bit harsh on his tech leaders, especially since so many of them are also being persecuted by US sanctions. It makes sense, therefore, to cut them some slack, if only to improve China’s chances in the great technological cold war with the US. Presumably he also made it clear that they still need to know their place in the great pecking order.

Incidentally, Xinhua also has a piece on Xi’s chats with other global political leaders, including US President, in a process amusingly described as ‘Xiplomacy’. “China and the United States share extensive common interests and broad space for cooperation, and the two countries can become partners and friends, contribute to each other's success, and enjoy common prosperity, which will benefit both countries and the whole world,” Xi apparently told Trump. Fingers crossed.