Using the platform will help the operator automate operations, support cloud-native 5G applications and unlock some “new opportunities” in edge computing, private networks and IoT, says the release.

Telco demand for cloud flexibility is on the rise, we’re told, and cutting costs is “vital for unlocking funds to support new investments.” The pitch is that this requires better efficiencies and productivity, and using Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus T-Mobile can deploy a common telco cloud that helps tackle this by cutting costs via consolidating and standardising infrastructure across various workloads.

It also says the platform can standardise training, support, compliance and security capabilities to help reduce risk and complexity, speed up “time-to-market” with simpler certification, pre-validation and lifecycle management processes, and provide “scalability and flexibility in hybrid multi-cloud environments for enablement of more reliable, carrier-grade services to meet telecommunication service provider’s needs.”

"As telecommunications service providers face increasing demands for cloud flexibility, consistency and cost optimization, Red Hat OpenShift provides a standardized, scalable foundation to drive efficiency and innovation,” said Fran Heeran, Vice President, Global Telecommunications, Red Hat. “By collaborating with T-Mobile to power its common telco cloud, Red Hat will help unlock new opportunities for streamlined operations, faster service delivery and a simplified approach to managing diverse workloads across the core network. Together, we’re enabling a flexible, carrier-grade platform that not only meets today’s needs but lays the groundwork for tomorrow’s advancements."

Lori Ames, SVP, Cloud, IP & Transport Technology, T-Mobile added: “T-Mobile’s multipurpose cloud will bridge us from a traditional telco to a dynamic techco, exposing previously untapped innovation while enhancing operational efficiencies. By partnering with best-in-class providers like Red Hat to leverage cloud-native agility, automation and AI-driven insights, we’re redefining connectivity for the digital economy by meeting our customers where they need us.”

In December Nokia and du said they had deployed the first commercial 5G Cloud RAN solution in the Middle East and Africa region, which was powered by Red Hat OpenShift. The platform allows operators to have the option to “better scale their 5G network footprint and quickly introduce new services,” we were told in the release.