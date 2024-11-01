‘Growth surge’ in the cloud market rolls on

According to a report, enterprise spending on cloud infrastructure services clocked in at $84 billion worldwide during Q3, up 23% YoY.

Andrew Wooden

November 1, 2024

2 Min Read

With most of the major cloud providers having now unveiled their earnings for Q3, Synergy – which put together the report – estimates that quarterly cloud infrastructure service revenues (including IaaS, PaaS and hosted private cloud services) were $83.8 billion, with trailing twelve-month revenues reaching $313 billion. Generative AI is cited as a major factor behind the market acceleration.

This represents the fourth consecutive quarter in which the YoY growth rate has increased, according to Synergy, after softening growth rates during 2023. Public IaaS and PaaS services account for the bulk of the market and those grew by 24% in Q3.

Unsurprisingly it’s the big three gobbling up lion’s share of the market – collectively they accounted for 68% of it. Amazon maintains a ‘strong lead’, but Microsoft and Google had higher percentage growth numbers. Their Q3 worldwide market shares were 31%, 20% and 13% respectively, and all three saw growth rates increase from a year ago.

In terms of the best of the rest, Oracle, Huawei, Snowflake and Cloudflare were among the ‘tier two’ cloud providers with the highest YoY growth rates.

CIS_Q324.jpg

Countries with the strongest growth were listed as India, Japan, Brazil and Italy, which all growing at rates above the worldwide average. The US remains the biggest cloud market, and that grew by 23% in Q3. In Europe the largest cloud markets are the UK and Germany, Ireland, Italy and Spain clocked the highest growth rates.

“Over the last four quarters the market has grown by almost $16 billion, while over the previous four quarters the respective figure was $10 billion,” said John Dinsdale, a Chief Analyst at Synergy Research Group. “Given the already massive size of the market, we are seeing an impressive surge in growth.

“While some market headwinds have diminished, it is undoubtedly AI that is a prime factor behind this increased growth rate. New AI-oriented services and technology are helping the major cloud providers to ride a wave - new capabilities lead to increased demand, which leads to increased revenues, which then enables more investment in underlying technologies.”

In terms of who is spending the money on generative AI, telcos seem particularly hungry for it according to a study commissioned by SAS. It found that 70% of telcos – compared to an average of 54% across sectors – are currently using generative AI and have either fully implemented it or are running tests, whether that be with marketing, sales or IT.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Satellite
SpaceRISE picked by EU to build IRIS2 satellite comms constellation
SpaceRISE picked by EU to build IRIS2 satellite comms constellation

Nov 1, 2024

Fibre
CityFibre sells Lit Fibre consumer business to co-founders
CityFibre sells Lit Fibre consumer business to co-founders

Nov 1, 2024

Enterprise Telecoms
Hrvatski Telekom and Nokia team up on API pilots
Hrvatski Telekom and Nokia team up on API pilots

Oct 31, 2024

Operator Ecosystem
Asset sales on the cards as Spark cuts 2025 guidance
Asset sales on the cards as Spark cuts 2025 guidance

Oct 31, 2024

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023