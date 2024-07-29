Nokia recruits two more firms to its Fixed Networks Connected Partner program

The Nokia Connected Partner Program (CPP) is a scheme designed to allow Operations Support System/Business Support System (OSS/BSS) vendors to play nicely with Nokia’s solutions. Such interoperability helps reduce the cost, time and ‘risk’ of deploying fibre broadband services, so says Nokia.

The pitch is that is allows ISPs and network operators to ‘choose back-office solutions that best fit their business needs without facing the integration challenges typically associated with implementation.’

This can include service provisioning, configuration, fault, performance, and inventory management. The program also offers training, tools, and support for integrating, maintaining, and modifying OSS/BSS solutions, we’re told.

In plugging themselves into the program, Sonar and Camvio integrated their solutions with Nokia’s Altiplano Access Controller to automate network management and service delivery processes for fibre-to-the-home services. The initiative is aimed at service providers looking to expand their fixed access network business and engage in some digital transformation action.

“We are excited to welcome Sonar and Camvio to our growing Connected Partner Program,” said David Eckard, VP of Broadband Partners at Nokia. “By combining our open APIs and advanced software-defined networking products with their expertise in back-office billing and operations, we are delivering complete solutions that help our customers streamline their operations and advance their digital transformation goals. Through our program, operators of all sizes can leverage best-in-class products to eliminate error-prone manual processes, accelerate service delivery, and improve overall network performance.”

In a not dissimilar network function initiative, Nokia last month launched its Network Exposure Platform, which is supposed to expand and simplify the number of APIs available to operators, their partners, and customer channels. Nokia said at the time that NEP is the first implementation of the GSMA Operator Platform, described as ‘a standard that operators look to for operational guidance and reflects the telco industry’s need for solutions that satisfy the requirements of an array of API models.’