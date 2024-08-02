WindTre closes OpNet purchase

WindTre is now the proud owner of OpNet, an operator whose big selling point is that it rolled out Europe's first standalone 5G network.

Mary Lennighan

August 2, 2024

2 Min Read

While one of the big attractions of the deal for WindTre was the acquisition of network infrastructure and spectrum licences, it has made it clear that this deal is not just about buying assets. It will continue to run its new subsidiary as a wholesaler and provider of services to businesses and public bodies, and has every intention of retaining the OpNet brand to do so.

OpNet, formerly known as Linkem, runs a 5G-based fixed wireless access network using 3.5 GHz spectrum, including 3,000-plus base stations and covering around 75% of the Italian population. And, specifically on the wholesale side, it can also offer solutions and services based on 5G SA.

CK Hutchison-backed WindTre was an obvious buyer for such an asset, once it went on the block.

Now former owner Jefferies Financial Group was keen to offload OpNet because it has reshaped its business to focus on operating as what it describes as a pure play global investment banking and capital markets firm.

"We are pleased to complete the sale of OpNet's operation to Wind Tre, the last in a series of transactions that monetized a substantial portion of our legacy merchant-banking assets," a canned comment ascribed to Rich Handler and Brian Friedman, CEO and President of Jefferies respectively, reads.

From a telecoms perspective, the point is that WindTre has not just paid hundreds of millions of euros for a struggling asset, but rather one that no longer fit with its previous owner's strategy.

On the subject of price, Jefferies said it receive net cash proceeds of approximately $317 million between the Tuesday’s closing date and the first half of next year.

At first glance, that seems significantly less than the €485 million price tag WindTre and Jefferies attached to OpNet when they inked their deal back in February. But a closer look at the terms and conditions they shared shows that the headline figure consisted of cash sufficient to satisfy all of OpNet's financial debt, transaction costs and other cash obligations and approximately €225 million to be paid in cash or bonds. Essentially, it wasn't purely a wedge of cash for Jefferies.

WindTre made no comment on the price though, concentrating instead on the benefits its new acquisition will bring from an operational perspective.

"The acquisition of OpNet will enable Wind Tre to offer even more reliable 5G and FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) services and to develop the most innovative technological solutions for the digitalization of companies and public administrations," the telco said, in an Italian language statement.

It will be interesting to see whether WindTre leans on this acquisition to further push its retail FWA business.

Italy has a relatively well developed FWA market, the technology accounting for more than 10% of fixed accesses as of the end of March, according to figures from regulator Agcom. WindTre ranks fifth in the sector (see chart below), with a share of less than 5%, so arguably has plenty of scope for expansion.

Agcom_FWA_March_24.png

About the Author(s)

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Mobile Devices
The global smartphone market grew in Q2The global smartphone market grew in Q2
Aug 2, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Operator Ecosystem
Telco leaders may be ill-prepared for changes coming down the road, says reportTelco leaders may be ill-prepared for changes coming down the road, says report
Aug 2, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Fibre
UK altnets join forces to lobby Ofcom for ‘fair’ infrastructure accessUK altnets join forces to lobby Ofcom for ‘fair’ infrastructure access
Aug 2, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Operator Ecosystem
WindTre closes OpNet purchaseWindTre is now the proud owner of OpNet, an operator whose big selling point is that it rolled out Europe's first standalone 5G network.
Aug 2, 2024
2 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing ChallengesThe Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
May 29, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolutionHow Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Oct 25, 2023
2 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE